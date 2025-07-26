Two Dead, Six Injured in Rajasthan Road Accident

Pali: A horrific road accident in Pali district, Rajasthan, late Friday night claimed the lives of two young men and left six others critically injured. The injured have been referred to Jodhpur for advanced medical care. The accident occurred near Kharada in the Rohta police station area. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital via ambulance. A large crowd gathered at the site following the accident.