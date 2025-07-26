26 July 2025,

Pali

Two Dead, Six Injured in Rajasthan Road Accident

Pali Road Accident: Two young men tragically died in a horrific road accident that occurred late Friday night in Pali district, Rajasthan. Six others sustained serious injuries.

Pali

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Pali-Road-Accident-2
Police Vehicle Outside the Hospital Image Source: Patrika

Pali: A horrific road accident in Pali district, Rajasthan, late Friday night claimed the lives of two young men and left six others critically injured. The injured have been referred to Jodhpur for advanced medical care. The accident occurred near Kharada in the Rohta police station area. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital via ambulance. A large crowd gathered at the site following the accident.

According to police, the accident involved a collision between a jeep and a car, resulting in the tragic deaths of two young men. Shrawan Singh Rajput of Chandan, Dan Singh Rajput of Malana, Jaisalmer, Jetharam Sen, Mularam Sen , Motiram Sen , and Sawairam, all residents of Chandan, were returning from Mount Abu in a luxury jeep when, near Kharada in Pali, the jeep attempted to overtake a car, resulting in a collision.

Six Critically Injured Referred to Jodhpur

Dharmender Singh and Yuvaraj, both residents of Gujarat and occupants of the car, were also injured. Moti Ram, Sawai Ram, Mula Ram , and Shrawan Singh from the jeep, along with Dharmender and Yuvaraj from the car, were taken to Rohta Hospital, where they received initial treatment before being referred to Jodhpur.

Post-Mortem Scheduled for Today

Jetharam Sen and Dan Singh Rajput died in the accident. The police have kept the bodies in the Rohta government hospital mortuary. Their families have been informed. Post-mortems will be conducted today, after which the bodies will be released to their families.

Related Topics

big accident in Rajasthan

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 08:56 am

