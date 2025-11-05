Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan Accident: SUV crashes into truck after breaking divider, youth burnt alive in Rajasthan

Pali Road Accident: A young man was burnt alive in a horrific road accident in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The truck driver was injured in the accident.

Nov 05, 2025

Pali: A young man was burnt alive in a horrific road accident in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. On the Beawar-Pindwara National Highway, a speeding SUV jumped the divider, collided with a truck, and caught fire. The SUV occupant was burnt alive in this accident, while the truck driver was injured. Police reached the spot upon receiving information about the accident. The injured person was sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance, and the fire brigade was called to control the blaze.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 7 AM on the Beawar-Pindwara National Highway in the Guda Endla police station area. While trying to avoid hitting cattle, the car broke through the divider and crashed into an oncoming truck. Following the accident, the SUV caught fire, and the young man inside was burnt alive. The police are currently trying to identify the deceased.

Truck Driver Injured in Accident

The front of the truck was severely damaged due to the collision with the SUV. The truck driver sustained injuries in the accident. The injured truck driver, Ravi Jat, is a resident of Gogamedi in the Hanumangarh district. He was en route from Punjab to Mumbai with a truck full of medicines when the accident occurred on the highway in Pali district. The injured driver is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Pali.

Car Caught Fire Upon Colliding with Truck

The accident was so severe that the car caught fire immediately upon colliding with the truck. The fire escalated rapidly within seconds, preventing the car's occupant from escaping. Consequently, the car's occupant died after being burnt alive.

Highway Blocked After Accident

The highway was blocked following the accident. Fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene after being informed by the police and managed to extinguish the fire after considerable effort. Subsequently, the police cleared the traffic and restored its flow.

Rajasthan / Pali / Rajasthan Accident: SUV crashes into truck after breaking divider, youth burnt alive in Rajasthan

