Rajasthan Accident: SUV crashes into truck after breaking divider, youth burnt alive in Rajasthan

Pali: A young man was burnt alive in a horrific road accident in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. On the Beawar-Pindwara National Highway, a speeding SUV jumped the divider, collided with a truck, and caught fire. The SUV occupant was burnt alive in this accident, while the truck driver was injured. Police reached the spot upon receiving information about the accident. The injured person was sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance, and the fire brigade was called to control the blaze.