Massive Fire Guts Rajasthan Textile Factory: 8,000 Fabric Rolls Destroyed

Rahul, a factory representative, stated that approximately 7,000 to 8,000 rolls of fabric were stored in the warehouse. According to experts, the rapid spread of fire in textile factories is primarily due to the nature of the materials. Synthetic fabric is made from petrochemicals, making it highly flammable. When ignited, instead of turning to ash, these fabrics melt and stick like plastic, making the flames exceptionally challenging to extinguish.