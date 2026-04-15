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Pali

Massive Fire Guts Rajasthan Textile Factory: 8,000 Fabric Rolls Destroyed

Pali Textile Factory Fire: A massive blaze erupted late Tuesday night at the Agam Textile Factory on Mandia Road. Seven fire engines made 54 trips to battle the flames, finally bringing the situation under control by 4:00 AM. While no casualties were reported, textiles worth millions were reduced to ashes.

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Patrika Desk

Apr 15, 2026

Pali Textile Factory Fire Massive Blaze Destroys 8000 Cloth Rolls 7 Fire Tenders Douse Flames After Overnight

Fire Incident Pali Textile Factory: A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night at the Agam Textile Factory on Mandia Road in the industrial city of Pali, Rajasthan. Fabric worth millions of rupees kept in the factory's warehouse was reduced to ashes in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties occurred in the incident, though heavy property damage was reported.

According to reports, the fire started around 9:30 PM on Tuesday in the factory's folding hall (Number 220-221). The flames quickly intensified, engulfing the entire warehouse. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Given the severity of the fire, additional fire engines were summoned from Sojat City alongside the Pali units.

According to the fire department, seven fire engines made a total of 54 trips. During the overnight rescue operation, local residents and nearby factories also assisted by providing water. After strenuous efforts, the fire was finally brought completely under control by approximately 4:00 AM on Wednesday morning.

Synthetic Fabrics Compounded the Crisis

Rahul, a factory representative, stated that approximately 7,000 to 8,000 rolls of fabric were stored in the warehouse. According to experts, the rapid spread of fire in textile factories is primarily due to the nature of the materials. Synthetic fabric is made from petrochemicals, making it highly flammable. When ignited, instead of turning to ash, these fabrics melt and stick like plastic, making the flames exceptionally challenging to extinguish.

The Bravehearts Who Led the Charge

Under the leadership of Fire Officer Ramlal Gehlot, a dedicated team including firemen Paras Gehlot, Kamalkishore, Rahul, Dimple, Ashok, Mahendra, Ramesh, Ashish, Sumer Chaudhary, and Amrit Adiwal maintained their positions throughout the night.

Currently, the administration is busy assessing the total loss. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the potential cause of the fire, though official confirmation is still pending.

"The fire originated in the folding hall. The primary cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation." — Ramlal Gehlot, Fire Officer

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Published on:

15 Apr 2026 01:32 pm

News / Rajasthan / Pali / Massive Fire Guts Rajasthan Textile Factory: 8,000 Fabric Rolls Destroyed

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