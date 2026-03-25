Property Dealer’s Body Found Mangled on Highway; Family Alleges Murder

Pali Property Dealer Death (Image: Patrika)
A mutilated body of a property dealer and grocery merchant was found on the Beawar-Pindwara National Highway near Ramasiya in the Sadar police station area of Pali on Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene and collected the body parts, which were kept in a bundle at the mortuary.
Councillor Prakash Chauhan stated that on the evening of March 23, around 4 PM, Vajaram had gone to get a plot registered with an acquaintance. He had told his family that he needed to buy grocery items for his shop. Since Vajaram's mobile phone was discharged, he had taken his wife's phone with him.
The last known location of his phone was near the Registrar's office at 6 PM. After that, there was no trace of him. The police informed the family about the discovery of the mutilated body on Tuesday morning, around 7 AM. When the family arrived, the body was stuck to the road. Vajaram's motorcycle was found parked properly by the roadside.
After the body of Vajaram was placed in the mortuary, his family and community members gathered. The family alleges that someone murdered Vajaram and dumped his body on the highway. The family submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police.
They demanded that the case be registered as a murder, the accused arrested, and compensation provided, refusing to claim the body. Subsequently, based on the report filed by the deceased's family, the police have registered a murder case and begun their investigation.
Several vehicles ran over the merchant's body lying on the highway, causing it to break into multiple pieces and scatter across the road. A part of the body was stuck to the tarmac. Despite hundreds of vehicles passing over the body, there was a lack of sensitivity, and no one stopped.
Sadar police station in-charge Kapooraram stated that the deceased Vajaram's motorcycle was found parked by the highway. Several parts of the body were found scattered at different locations on the road. Identification was made using an Aadhaar card, and the family was informed.
The last location was found on the highway about four kilometres away from the Registrar's office, where the grocery merchant's body was discovered. This route is different from the one leading to his home, which is only about two kilometres away.
A large number of people gathered at Bangad Hospital, and the family refused to claim the body. CO Rural Amar Singh Ratnu and Sadar police station in-charge Kapooraram held discussions with them. The police are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas.
The deceased Vajaram has two sons: the elder son Prakash Dewasi (30) and the younger son Shravan Dewasi (24). Prakash is married, while Shravan is yet to be married.
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