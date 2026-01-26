26 January 2026,

Monday

New Delhi

Meet Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar, the woman officer who unfurled the tricolour with the President

IAF Officer Akshita Dhankhar: On Republic Day, Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar gave the country a moment of pride by unfurling the tricolour with the President. This news highlights the growing role of women in the Indian Army and their spirit of service to the nation.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 26, 2026

who is iaf officer akshita dhankar hoisted the national flag with the President

Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar unfurled the national flag alongside the President

IAF Officer Akshita Dhankhar: The role of women in the 77th Republic Day parade in Delhi captured everyone's attention. Amidst this, a moment of great pride and significance unfolded. Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar of the Indian Air Force unfurled the tricolour alongside President Droupadi Murmu. This scene became a moment of pride and inspiration for all daughters of the nation. Akshita has undertaken a long and quite inspiring journey from a small village in Haryana to unfurling the tricolour with the President. Let's delve into her complete story…

Inspiration from Father

Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar hails from Kasni village in the Jhajjar district of Haryana. She was born into an ordinary family. Her father was a part of the Indian Air Force, and from childhood, seeing him participate in events ignited a passion within her to wear the uniform. Her father became her biggest inspiration.

Direction from NCC

Akshita pursued her college education from Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University. In college, alongside her studies, she joined the NCC. The NCC changed the direction of her life. During this period, she learned skills such as discipline, responsibility, and leadership. Continuous training, camps, and parades made her physically and mentally strong, further solidifying her dream of joining the Air Force.

Journey Undertaken with Conviction and Hard Work

Joining the Indian Air Force is not easy, but Akshita did not give up trying. She studied diligently and passed the AFCAT examination. Subsequently, she also succeeded in the interview and tests held in Mysore. She was selected for the administrative branch of the Air Force. In June 2023, she was commissioned as a Flying Officer. Thereafter, she performed her duties with honesty and complete dedication, which, in a short period, yielded results, and she was given the responsibility of Flight Lieutenant.

Akshita's Reaction to Unfurling the Flag with the President

Before the parade, Akshita had stated that getting the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour with the President was a matter of great pride for her. She mentioned that Operation Sindoor was executed jointly by the three forces of the country. In this context, her participation in the Air Force was an honour for her. Akshita believed that seeing all this on a significant occasion like January 26 would surely inspire the youth to come forward for the service of the nation and dream of joining the Air Force.

Women's Leadership Captured Everyone's Attention

This year's Republic Day parade witnessed a strong presence of women. Assistant Commandant Simran Bala of the CRPF drew everyone's attention by commanding a contingent of male soldiers. Over 140 male soldiers participated in the parade alongside her. Simran Bala is 26 years old and hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Squadron Leader Nikita Chaudhary of the Indian Air Force led the parade along with Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar and Dinesh. Additionally, nine women from the Agniveer band became part of the Air Force's band contingent, making the parade even more special.

News / Delhi / New Delhi / Meet Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar, the woman officer who unfurled the tricolour with the President

