CGPSC Result 2024: Boys Dominate Top 10 as Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Releases State Service Exam Results Late Thursday Night

CGPSC-2024 result out late at night, boys dominate the top 10 (photo-Patrika)
CGPSC Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, released the results for the State Service Examination-2024 on Thursday night. This year, boys have dominated the top 10, although two girls are also included in the list. Devesh Kumar Sahu secured the first position with 773 marks.
Similarly, Swapnil Verma scored 769.5, Yashwant Kumar Dewangan 769, Poleshwar Sahu 767, Paras Sharma 758, Shatakshi Pandey 756.5, Ankush Banerjee 756, Srishti Gupta 755.5, Prashant Verma 755.5, and Sagar Verma scored 745.5. The commission had advertised 246 posts across 17 services.
The written examination was conducted from June 26 to 29, in which a total of 3737 candidates were successful. Following this, interviews were conducted from November 10 to November 20. After this, the commission announced the names of the successful candidates late at night.
Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhattisgarh State Finance Service Officer, District Excise Officer, Assistant Director (Finance Department), Assistant Director Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Assistant Director/District Women and Child Development Officer (Women and Child Development Department), Assistant Director (Social Welfare Department), Chief Executive Officer Janpad Panchayat (Panchayat and Rural Development Department), Child Development Project Officer (Women and Child Development Department), Chhattisgarh Subordinate Accounts Service Officer (Finance and Planning Department), Naib Tehsildar, State Tax Inspector, Excise Sub-Inspector, Sub-Registrar, Cooperative Inspector/Cooperative Extension Officer, Assistant Jail Superintendent (Home Jail Department).
The commission has clarified that this is only a merit list prepared based on the marks obtained in the main examination and interviews. According to the commission, the process of allocating posts will now be carried out based on the preference forms filled by the candidates and their merit order. The final selection list will be issued separately after the allocation process is completed. Candidates can view the detailed consolidated merit list on the commission's official website: www.psc.cg.gov.in.
