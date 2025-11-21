Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

CGPSC Result 2024: Boys Dominate Top 10 as Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Releases State Service Exam Results Late Thursday Night

CGPSC Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission in Raipur released the State Service Examination-2024 results on Thursday night. This time, boys have dominated the top-10.

2 min read
Google source verification

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

CGPSC 2024 का रिजल्ट जारी, मयंक मंडावी बने डिप्टी कलेक्टर, देखें टॉप 10 में किसने बनाई जगह

CGPSC-2024 result out late at night, boys dominate the top 10 (photo-Patrika)

CGPSC Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, released the results for the State Service Examination-2024 on Thursday night. This year, boys have dominated the top 10, although two girls are also included in the list. Devesh Kumar Sahu secured the first position with 773 marks.

CGPSC Result 2024: Devesh Tops CGPSC with 773 Marks

Similarly, Swapnil Verma scored 769.5, Yashwant Kumar Dewangan 769, Poleshwar Sahu 767, Paras Sharma 758, Shatakshi Pandey 756.5, Ankush Banerjee 756, Srishti Gupta 755.5, Prashant Verma 755.5, and Sagar Verma scored 745.5. The commission had advertised 246 posts across 17 services.

The written examination was conducted from June 26 to 29, in which a total of 3737 candidates were successful. Following this, interviews were conducted from November 10 to November 20. After this, the commission announced the names of the successful candidates late at night.

Appointments Will Be Made to These Posts

Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhattisgarh State Finance Service Officer, District Excise Officer, Assistant Director (Finance Department), Assistant Director Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Assistant Director/District Women and Child Development Officer (Women and Child Development Department), Assistant Director (Social Welfare Department), Chief Executive Officer Janpad Panchayat (Panchayat and Rural Development Department), Child Development Project Officer (Women and Child Development Department), Chhattisgarh Subordinate Accounts Service Officer (Finance and Planning Department), Naib Tehsildar, State Tax Inspector, Excise Sub-Inspector, Sub-Registrar, Cooperative Inspector/Cooperative Extension Officer, Assistant Jail Superintendent (Home Jail Department).

Final Selection List to Be Issued Separately

The commission has clarified that this is only a merit list prepared based on the marks obtained in the main examination and interviews. According to the commission, the process of allocating posts will now be carried out based on the preference forms filled by the candidates and their merit order. The final selection list will be issued separately after the allocation process is completed. Candidates can view the detailed consolidated merit list on the commission's official website: www.psc.cg.gov.in.

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 10:11 am

English News / newsupdate / CGPSC Result 2024: Boys Dominate Top 10 as Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Releases State Service Exam Results Late Thursday Night

