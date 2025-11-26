Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Janjgir Champa

Chhattisgarh Accident: Five killed as Scorpio and truck collide

CG Accident: A horrific road accident has occurred in Sukli village on NH-49 in the Janjgir-Champa district. Here, some people were returning from a wedding party in a Scorpio.

2 min read
Google source verification

Janjgir Champa

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 26, 2025

CG Accident: छत्तीसगढ़ में भीषण सड़क हादसा, स्कार्पियो और ट्रक मे जबरदस्त टक्कर, 5 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

Scorpio and truck in a violent collision (Photo: Patrika)

CG Accident: A horrific road accident has occurred in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh. Five people have died in this accident. Not only this, but three people have also been seriously injured in this horrific road accident. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and took possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

According to the information received, this horrific road accident took place in Sukli village on NH-49 in the Janjgir-Champa district. Here, some people were returning from a wedding procession in a Scorpio. During this time, a speeding Scorpio collided with a truck. The collision was so severe that the Scorpio was reduced to pieces.

In this horrific road accident, five occupants of the Scorpio died and three people were seriously injured. All the injured have been referred to Bilaspur for better treatment after first aid. The police team took possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, all the bodies will be handed over to their families. All the bodies have been kept in the district hospital. The Collector and SP are also present at the spot. One of the deceased was an Army jawan who had gotten married just 5 days ago.

Names of the Deceased

1- Vishwanath Devagan son of Sukhru Devagan, aged 43 years
2- Rajendra Kashyap son of Komal Kashyap, aged 27 years (Army Jawan)
3- Pomeshwar Jaltare son of Purshotam Jaltare, aged 33 years (Army Jawan)
4- Bhupendra Sahu son of Resham Sahu, aged 40 years
5- Kamalnayan Sahu son of Ramcharan Sahu, aged 22 years

All the deceased are reported to be residents of Sadak Para, Shanti Nagar, Nawagarh. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the area after the accident, and the police have started investigating the matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

26 Nov 2025 09:42 am

English News / Chhattisgarh / Janjgir Champa / Chhattisgarh Accident: Five killed as Scorpio and truck collide

Big News

View All

Janjgir Champa

Chhattisgarh

Trending

Women Threaten Mass Suicide Over Doubled Smart Meter Electricity Bills in Chhattisgarh

CG Smart Meter
Janjgir Champa

Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Temperature Drop Bring Relief from Heatwave in Parts of CG

CG Weather Update
newsupdate
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.