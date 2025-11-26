Chhattisgarh Accident: Five killed as Scorpio and truck collide

Scorpio and truck in a violent collision (Photo: Patrika)
CG Accident: A horrific road accident has occurred in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh. Five people have died in this accident. Not only this, but three people have also been seriously injured in this horrific road accident. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and took possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.
According to the information received, this horrific road accident took place in Sukli village on NH-49 in the Janjgir-Champa district. Here, some people were returning from a wedding procession in a Scorpio. During this time, a speeding Scorpio collided with a truck. The collision was so severe that the Scorpio was reduced to pieces.
In this horrific road accident, five occupants of the Scorpio died and three people were seriously injured. All the injured have been referred to Bilaspur for better treatment after first aid. The police team took possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, all the bodies will be handed over to their families. All the bodies have been kept in the district hospital. The Collector and SP are also present at the spot. One of the deceased was an Army jawan who had gotten married just 5 days ago.
1- Vishwanath Devagan son of Sukhru Devagan, aged 43 years
2- Rajendra Kashyap son of Komal Kashyap, aged 27 years (Army Jawan)
3- Pomeshwar Jaltare son of Purshotam Jaltare, aged 33 years (Army Jawan)
4- Bhupendra Sahu son of Resham Sahu, aged 40 years
5- Kamalnayan Sahu son of Ramcharan Sahu, aged 22 years
All the deceased are reported to be residents of Sadak Para, Shanti Nagar, Nawagarh. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the area after the accident, and the police have started investigating the matter.