Chhattisgarh Accident: Five killed as Scorpio and truck collide

In this horrific road accident, five occupants of the Scorpio died and three people were seriously injured. All the injured have been referred to Bilaspur for better treatment after first aid. The police team took possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, all the bodies will be handed over to their families. All the bodies have been kept in the district hospital. The Collector and SP are also present at the spot. One of the deceased was an Army jawan who had gotten married just 5 days ago.