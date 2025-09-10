Women Threaten Mass Suicide Over Doubled Smart Meter Electricity Bills in Chhattisgarh

A large protest was witnessed in Shivrinarayan Kharoud Nagar Panchayat in Janjgir-Champa, where hundreds of women besieged the Tusma electricity office, raising serious questions about the department's functioning.
The women allege that electricity bills have increased abnormally since the installation of smart meters. Electricity bills ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹70,000 are being received in the homes of poor and middle-class families, which they claim is completely unjustified.
Rameshwar Yadav, the vice-president of Kharoud Nagar Panchayat, stated that since the installation of smart meters, there isn't a single household without complaints. Almost every family is receiving electricity bills exceeding their actual consumption. Several poor families have received bills ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹70,000. This raises the question of whether poor people should feed their children or pay these arbitrary electricity bills.
Rameshwar Yadav, the vice-president of the Nagar Panchayat, appealed to the government and administration, stating that if the problem is not resolved in time, a major protest will erupt at the electricity office, and the administration will be held entirely responsible. Dhaneshwari Aditya, who reached the electricity office, explained that all the women gathered there because the arbitrariness of the electricity department has become unbearable.
We are receiving bills many times higher than our actual consumption. We are poor women; should we manage our family expenses or pay such huge bills to the department? We have submitted a memorandum to the Junior Engineer and clearly stated that if our problem is not resolved, we will all commit collective suicide. The women claim that this situation is due to the negligence and irresponsible behaviour of the department.
The department's silence also raises several serious questions. The electricity department has not yet provided any concrete response to this matter. Officials are only saying that the complaints will be investigated. However, the villagers believe that this response is merely a formality and will not lead to any real solution. Similar complaints have been consistently emerging from across the state since the installation of smart meters. Consumers claim that there are discrepancies in the smart meter readings, leading to inflated bills.
The women, while shouting slogans, submitted a memorandum to Junior Engineer Naresh Netam. The memorandum clearly stated that if the department does not resolve the problem soon, all the women will be forced to commit collective suicide. The women said that this fight is not just for them but for the entire Kharoud Nagar. Poor and middle-class families are being exploited under the guise of smart meters.
Around 3 pm on Monday, hundreds of women from Kharoud Nagar gathered and marched to the Tusma electricity office. Holding placards, the angry women shouted slogans like "Stop Smart Meters," "Stop Arbitrary Bills," and "Electricity Department, Come to Your Senses," crossing the main gate of the electricity office and reaching the front of the building.
Furthermore, local residents say that since the installation of smart meters, people have been suddenly burdened with hefty bills. Families whose monthly bills used to be ₹500-₹700 are now receiving bills of several thousand rupees. Moreover, many families have been given electricity bills ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹70,000, causing significant mental distress.
JE Naresh Netam said that a team will be sent to investigate, and any errors will be corrected. From this month, the electricity bill half scheme has been extended to 100 units. For consumption exceeding this limit, the bill for the entire unit has been issued. This is why consumers find the bills to be high.