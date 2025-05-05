scriptHailstorms, Strong Winds, and Temperature Drop Bring Relief from Heatwave in Parts of CG | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
newsupdate

Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Temperature Drop Bring Relief from Heatwave in Parts of CG

CG Weather Update: According to HP Chandra, a scientist at the Raipur Meteorological Department, a north-south trough extends from central Uttar Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu, reaching a height of 0.9 kilometres.

Janjgir ChampaMay 05, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

CG Weather Update: प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में आंधी-बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, 5-6 डिग्री तक लुढ़का पारा, गर्मी से मिली राहत
CG Weather Update: A change in weather patterns at the end of April and the beginning of May brought relief from the heat. On Saturday evening, intermittent rain continued until late at night. On Sunday, the sky remained cloudy from morning. There was a feeling of less heat in the afternoon. The evening was pleasant. Due to the change in weather, a drop of 5 to 6 degrees was recorded in the temperature.

CG Weather Update: Deserted Streets

With two weather systems active simultaneously, the weather in the district has been erratic for the past week. On Friday morning, there was heavy rain. This was followed by sunshine in the afternoon. The weather remained similar on Saturday. From 10 am, people were distressed by the heat. By 2 pm, the district’s temperature reached 41 degrees. The streets were deserted in the afternoon.
At 4 pm, the weather suddenly changed. Dark clouds gathered. There were strong winds, followed by an hour of heavy rain. This was followed by a spell of drizzle. On Sunday, the sky remained cloudy from morning. The strong sun did not come out; people expected rain. However, it didn’t rain, but there was relief from the heat.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees and the minimum temperature at 21.4 degrees. A week earlier, people were suffering from extreme heat, with the temperature reaching 44 degrees. The pleasant evening on Sunday saw families venturing out to gardens and other places for recreation. The changing weather brought daily morning and evening power outages, causing inconvenience to people.

Temperature to Rise Again from Today

CG Weather Update: According to HP Chandra, a scientist at the Meteorological Department, Raipur, a trough of low pressure extends from central Uttar Pradesh to South Tamil Nadu up to a height of 0.9 kilometres. Drizzle or showers with thunder and lightning are likely in one or two places in the evening. A rise in maximum temperature is expected in the district. The possibility of extreme heat returning remains.

News / newsupdate / Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Temperature Drop Bring Relief from Heatwave in Parts of CG

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

National News

Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

in 4 hours

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

National News

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

in 1 hour

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

Crime

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

in 1 hour

UP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours

UP News

UP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours

in 1 hour

Latest newsupdate News

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

Education News

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

2 days ago

UPSC Aspirant Dies in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

newsupdate

UPSC Aspirant Dies in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

3 days ago

CG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon!

Mahasamund

CG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon!

6 days ago

CG Weather Update: Hail, Rain, and Gusty Winds Lash Chhattisgarh

newsupdate

CG Weather Update: Hail, Rain, and Gusty Winds Lash Chhattisgarh

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.