Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Temperature Drop Bring Relief from Heatwave in Parts of CG

CG Weather Update: Deserted Streets With two weather systems active simultaneously, the weather in the district has been erratic for the past week. On Friday morning, there was heavy rain. This was followed by sunshine in the afternoon. The weather remained similar on Saturday. From 10 am, people were distressed by the heat. By 2 pm, the district’s temperature reached 41 degrees. The streets were deserted in the afternoon.

At 4 pm, the weather suddenly changed. Dark clouds gathered. There were strong winds, followed by an hour of heavy rain. This was followed by a spell of drizzle. On Sunday, the sky remained cloudy from morning. The strong sun did not come out; people expected rain. However, it didn’t rain, but there was relief from the heat.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees and the minimum temperature at 21.4 degrees. A week earlier, people were suffering from extreme heat, with the temperature reaching 44 degrees. The pleasant evening on Sunday saw families venturing out to gardens and other places for recreation. The changing weather brought daily morning and evening power outages, causing inconvenience to people.