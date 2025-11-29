Chhattisgarh: School’s recognition revoked after child hung from tree over homework; operator booked

Following the cancellation of the school's affiliation, students studying from KG-1 to 8th grade will be shifted to other schools. In connection with the case, Ramanujnagar police have registered a crime against the school operator Subhash Shivhare under Section 127 (2) and Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice Board. The teacher's age is less than 18 years. Her date of birth is recorded as December 2, 2007, on her 10th-grade mark sheet.