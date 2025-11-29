Chhattisgarh: School’s recognition revoked after child hung from tree over homework; operator booked
CG News: A teacher in a private school in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh had allegedly hung a KG-2 student from a tree for not completing his homework. After a video and photos of this incident went viral on social media, the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, treating it as a public interest litigation. Following the High Court's strictures, the Surajpur District Education Officer has cancelled the school's affiliation.
An FIR has also been registered against the school operator. Surprisingly, the teacher who administered the punishment is herself a minor. The incident occurred at Hansvahini Vidya Mandir located in Narayanpur village, under the Ramanujnagar police station area of Surajpur district. On November 24, a KG-2 student was hung from a tree on the school premises using his own T-shirt for failing to complete his homework.
After a video of this incident went viral, DEO Ajay Kumar Mishra ordered an investigation. The High Court also took cognisance of the matter, considering it a public interest litigation. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Kumar Sinha and Justice BD Guru, heard the case. They had sought a response from the School Education Secretary along with an affidavit. The DEO took action against the school and cancelled its affiliation on November 28.
Following the cancellation of the school's affiliation, students studying from KG-1 to 8th grade will be shifted to other schools. In connection with the case, Ramanujnagar police have registered a crime against the school operator Subhash Shivhare under Section 127 (2) and Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice Board. The teacher's age is less than 18 years. Her date of birth is recorded as December 2, 2007, on her 10th-grade mark sheet.
