IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Team India to practise in Raipur today, Rohit–Virat to take the field, public entry closed

Crowd gathers to see Rohit and Virat (photo source: Patrika)
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Both Team India and South Africa will be practising today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Fan-favourite players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and other star players will take to the field in the evening.
South Africa team: Practice will be from 1:30 PM, while the Indian team will practice from 5:30 PM. Entry of the general public will be completely prohibited during practice at the stadium. Only BCCI cardholders will be allowed inside. 30 local players have been selected for the net practice of both teams. These players will get the opportunity to bowl to stalwarts like Rohit and Virat during practice.
Approximately 2,000 police personnel, who were deployed during the recent DGP-IGP conference attended by PM Modi, have now been assigned to provide security for the ODI match. Tight security will be in place throughout the stadium and its surrounding areas. On November 30, the Civil Lines police apprehended two individuals for selling tickets on the black market. These individuals were illegally purchasing tickets and reselling them at inflated prices.
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Only one ODI match has been played at this venue so far. This match took place on January 21, 2023, between India and New Zealand. New Zealand, batting first, was bowled out for 108 runs.
From the Indian side, Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets, while Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets each. In response, India easily achieved the target. Rohit Sharma scored 51 runs (7 fours, 2 sixes). Virat Kohli managed only 11 runs. India won this match by 8 wickets in just 21 overs.
Big NewsView All
newsupdate
Trending