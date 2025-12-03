CG News: Rs 100 Crore Mega Approval! Nandanvan to Become Ultra-Modern Nature Spot

During the inspection, forest officials presented a detailed plan for the phased development of Nandanvan to the minister. During this time, the minister and the MLA also interacted with the surrounding villagers. The villagers, describing Nandanvan as connected to their old memories, urged for its speedy development. Minister Kashyap assured that the villagers' suggestions would be made an important part of the development plan and that the work would be carried out with complete transparency.