CG News: Rs 100 Crore Mega Approval! Nandanvan to Become Ultra-Modern Nature Spot

Nandanvan plan worth ₹100 crore approved (Photo source: Patrika)
CG News: Preparations have begun to develop Nandanvan into a new and modern facility. Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap has approved a master plan worth ₹100 crore prepared by the Forest Department, following an initiative by MLA Rajesh Moonat. Minister Kashyap and MLA Moonat also conducted a site inspection of Nandanvan. The aim of this new plan is to develop Nandanvan as an attractive and modern picnic spot for tourists, while also preserving its lush greenery and natural beauty.
This plan includes several new facilities: a toy train for children; a sophisticated and modern cafeteria with excellent dining facilities; attractive live lighting that will enhance the campus's beauty in the evening, and pathways for visitors to comfortably enjoy the natural beauty.
During the inspection, forest officials presented a detailed plan for the phased development of Nandanvan to the minister. During this time, the minister and the MLA also interacted with the surrounding villagers. The villagers, describing Nandanvan as connected to their old memories, urged for its speedy development. Minister Kashyap assured that the villagers' suggestions would be made an important part of the development plan and that the work would be carried out with complete transparency.
The Forest Minister has instructed the officials to start work rapidly as per the vision document. Soon, Nandanvan, with a new identity, is set to become an even bigger attraction for the people of Raipur and its surrounding areas.
