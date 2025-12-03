Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Raipur

CG News: Rs 100 Crore Mega Approval! Nandanvan to Become Ultra-Modern Nature Spot

CG News: Following an inspection by Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap and MLA Rajesh Moonat, Nandavan will be developed into a new form with facilities such as a toy train, modern cafeteria, live lighting, and new walkways.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Raipur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Dec 03, 2025

नंदनवन में 100 करोड़ के प्लान को मंजूरी (photo source- Patrika)

Nandanvan plan worth ₹100 crore approved (Photo source: Patrika)

CG News: Preparations have begun to develop Nandanvan into a new and modern facility. Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap has approved a master plan worth ₹100 crore prepared by the Forest Department, following an initiative by MLA Rajesh Moonat. Minister Kashyap and MLA Moonat also conducted a site inspection of Nandanvan. The aim of this new plan is to develop Nandanvan as an attractive and modern picnic spot for tourists, while also preserving its lush greenery and natural beauty.

CG News: What will change in Nandanvan?

This plan includes several new facilities: a toy train for children; a sophisticated and modern cafeteria with excellent dining facilities; attractive live lighting that will enhance the campus's beauty in the evening, and pathways for visitors to comfortably enjoy the natural beauty.

Suggestions from Villagers Also Included

During the inspection, forest officials presented a detailed plan for the phased development of Nandanvan to the minister. During this time, the minister and the MLA also interacted with the surrounding villagers. The villagers, describing Nandanvan as connected to their old memories, urged for its speedy development. Minister Kashyap assured that the villagers' suggestions would be made an important part of the development plan and that the work would be carried out with complete transparency.

CG News: Next Steps

The Forest Minister has instructed the officials to start work rapidly as per the vision document. Soon, Nandanvan, with a new identity, is set to become an even bigger attraction for the people of Raipur and its surrounding areas.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 03:01 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / CG News: Rs 100 Crore Mega Approval! Nandanvan to Become Ultra-Modern Nature Spot

Big News

View All

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Trending

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Team India to practise in Raipur today, Rohit–Virat to take the field, public entry closed

रोहित-विराट को देखने उमड़ी भीड़ (photo source- Patrika)
newsupdate

Dharmendra’s Demise: Neha Shukla Remembers Dharmendra, Says Working With Him on ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ Was a Blessing

Dharmendra Passed Away
Entertainment

CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Released

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026
Education News

CGPSC Result 2024: Boys Dominate Top 10 as Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Releases State Service Exam Results Late Thursday Night

CGPSC ने जारी की राज्य सेवा चयन सूची, 237 पदों पर नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया तेज़, अभ्यर्थी वेबसाइट पर देखें रिज़ल्ट...(photo-patrika)
newsupdate

Medical Education Sees Major Transformation in 25 Years in CG: Colleges Grow from 1 to 16, MBBS Seats Surge from 100 to 2455

CG News: पीजी कोर्स बीच में छोड़ने वालों को नहीं देना होगा पेनल्टी, शिक्षा विभाग ने हटाया नियम
Raipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.