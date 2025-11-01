Medical Education Sees Major Transformation in 25 Years in CG: Colleges Grow from 1 to 16, MBBS Seats Surge from 100 to 2455

Chhattisgarh Medical College: When Chhattisgarh was formed in the year 2000, there were 100 MBBS seats in the state. At that time, there was only one government medical college in Raipur. Now the number of seats has increased to 2455. The number of medical colleges has also increased from one to 16. It is expected that next year 200 more seats will be added, taking the total to 2530. It is also noteworthy that 9 years ago, there were 700 MBBS seats. The number of MBBS seats has tripled in just nine years.