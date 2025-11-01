Medical Education Sees Major Transformation in 25 Years in CG: Colleges Grow from 1 to 16, MBBS Seats Surge from 100 to 2455

Chhattisgarh Medical College (Image: AI)
Chhattisgarh Medical College: When Chhattisgarh was formed in the year 2000, there were 100 MBBS seats in the state. At that time, there was only one government medical college in Raipur. Now the number of seats has increased to 2455. The number of medical colleges has also increased from one to 16. It is expected that next year 200 more seats will be added, taking the total to 2530. It is also noteworthy that 9 years ago, there were 700 MBBS seats. The number of MBBS seats has tripled in just nine years.
In the last 25 years, the medical education sector in the state has seen a significant boom. The number of MBBS seats has increased by more than 23 times. The number of dental colleges has also increased from zero to 7. The number of nursing colleges has reached 145. The increase in medical colleges and seats is leading to a considerable drop in cut-off marks. Students are no longer forced to migrate to medical colleges in other states.
In the year 2000, only Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College was operational in the capital. At that time, there was intense competition in the PMT (Pre-Medical Test). Admission to this college was very difficult. Most students used to get admission in colleges in other states or in Madhya Pradesh.
In 2016, there were only 5 government and one private medical college. Besides Raipur, there were government colleges only in Bilaspur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, and Jagdalpur. The private college in Durg has now become a government college after its acquisition. It has 200 MBBS seats. While 5 private colleges are also running.
At the time of the state's formation, there was not a single dental college in the state. In 2009, the government dental college started in the premises of the Ayurveda College, which has now moved near Ambedkar Hospital. It has 100 BDS seats. Later, 5 private colleges were opened, offering 500 seats. This year, a new dental college also opened. Including this, there are now 7 colleges and the number of seats has reached 700. This is a pleasant surprise, having so many dental colleges in a small state.
The number of nursing colleges has also increased from zero to over 145. The government nursing college was established in Raipur in 2003. At that time, it operated in Tikrapara. Since August 12, 2012, it has been running in the Nehru Medical College campus. Along with nursing, there is also a GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) college, which is being upgraded to a BSc (Bachelor of Science) course. However, according to experts, although the number of colleges has increased, there has been a significant compromise on quality.
The state has no equal in medical education. MBBS education is the cheapest here. Students are now studying in the state instead of going to other states. This saves not only on living and food expenses but also on travel costs. More medical colleges will open, which will further bring down the cut-off marks.
In the last 25 years, the state has made tremendous strides in medical education. New medical colleges are opening. Dental colleges have also increased. The number of nursing colleges has seen an unusual rise. It is important to focus on ensuring that along with the increase in quantity, there is no compromise on quality.
Medical college education in S began in 2012. At that time, there were 100 MBBS seats. Now the seats have increased to 125. Students from all over the country are coming here to become doctors. The best part is that MBBS education in S is the cheapest in the country. Students have to pay only ₹5814 for the four-and-a-half-year course, which includes hostel fees. Due to quality-based education, it remains the first choice for students.
