Dharmendra’s Demise: Neha Shukla Remembers Dharmendra, Says Working With Him on ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ Was a Blessing

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra passed away today at the age of 89. According to information, he breathed his last at his home around 1 PM. The news of his demise sent a wave of grief across the country. Dentist and actress Neha Shukla remembered the moments spent with the late actor Dharmendra. She told Patrika that she got an opportunity to work with Dharmendra Sir for a day during the shooting of the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in Mumbai.
I had a small role as a head nurse. In one scene, Dharmendra Sir's health deteriorates, and we admit him to the hospital. We check his BP and vitals. Ranveer Singh was also part of that scene. Although the scene was later edited due to the film's length, it remained very memorable for me.
She further states that Dharmendra Sir had a very cheerful disposition. Even during the shooting of the death scene, he kept cracking jokes. He jokingly said, "Instead of checking my BP, give me an IV drip of alcohol, daughter, I will be fine." He created an atmosphere of laughter on the entire set.
Neha shared that after the shoot ended, she wished to take a picture with Dharmendra Sir, but it wasn't possible due to set rules. Nevertheless, that moment will always remain in her heart. Dharmendra Sir was as great an artist as he was a simple human being. That day spent with him is a memorable chapter of my life.
