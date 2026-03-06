Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are rising on Friday, the last trading day of the week. Gold traded in the green in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, gold prices were trading at Rs 1,60,875 per 10 grams, up 0.75 per cent or Rs 1202. This rise in prices is due to strong physical demand for gold amid a weakening dollar, geopolitical tensions, and volatile stock markets. The dollar index fell 0.40 per cent to 98.94 due to profit-taking.