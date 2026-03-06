Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Gold and silver prices. (Photo source: Patrika.)
Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are rising on Friday, the last trading day of the week. Gold traded in the green in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, gold prices were trading at Rs 1,60,875 per 10 grams, up 0.75 per cent or Rs 1202. This rise in prices is due to strong physical demand for gold amid a weakening dollar, geopolitical tensions, and volatile stock markets. The dollar index fell 0.40 per cent to 98.94 due to profit-taking.
Along with gold, domestic futures prices of silver are also witnessing a significant surge today. Silver traded with a large gain on the MCX exchange. In early trade, it was seen trading at Rs 2,68,100 per kilogram, up 2.25 per cent or Rs 5,909.
Global gold prices are also seeing a significant increase today. On COMEX, gold prices traded at $5,142.60 per ounce on Friday morning, up 1.26 per cent or $63.90. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,134.98 per ounce, up 1.04 per cent or $52.68.
Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a significant surge today. On COMEX, silver prices traded at $84.62 per ounce in early trade, up 2.87 per cent or $2.43. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $84.40 per ounce, up 2.62 per cent or $2.16.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending