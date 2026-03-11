11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Tumble, Heavy Decline Continues in Silver, Know the Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Investors are also booking profits in safe-haven assets. They want to compensate for their losses in equities. This is leading to a fall in gold prices.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

gold-silver price

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are witnessing a decline today, Wednesday. Prices were seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, gold prices were trading at ₹1,62,638 per 10 grams, down by ₹665. This decline in gold is attributed to profit-taking. However, geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker dollar have limited the fall in gold. The dollar index has fallen slightly to 98.79, making gold cheaper for other currencies.

Significant Fall in Silver

Along with gold, silver prices are also experiencing a significant drop. The domestic futures price of silver was seen trading in the red. In early trade, silver prices were trading at ₹2,75,099 per kilogram, down by ₹2751.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices showed a mixed trend today, Wednesday. On Comex, global gold prices were trading at $5,211.90 per ounce, down 0.58 per cent or $30.20. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,208.33 per ounce, up 0.31 per cent or $16.35.

Global Silver Prices

Along with gold, global silver prices also showed a mixed trend today. On Comex, silver prices were trading at $88.44 per ounce, down 0.73 per cent or $1.15. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $88.37 per ounce, up 0.05 per cent or $0.05.

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Tumble, Heavy Decline Continues in Silver, Know the Latest Rates

