Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Tumble, Heavy Decline Continues in Silver, Know the Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are witnessing a decline today, Wednesday. Prices were seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, gold prices were trading at ₹1,62,638 per 10 grams, down by ₹665. This decline in gold is attributed to profit-taking. However, geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker dollar have limited the fall in gold. The dollar index has fallen slightly to 98.79, making gold cheaper for other currencies.