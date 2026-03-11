Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Tumble, Heavy Decline Continues in Silver, Know the Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are witnessing a decline today, Wednesday. Prices were seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, gold prices were trading at ₹1,62,638 per 10 grams, down by ₹665. This decline in gold is attributed to profit-taking. However, geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker dollar have limited the fall in gold. The dollar index has fallen slightly to 98.79, making gold cheaper for other currencies.
Along with gold, silver prices are also experiencing a significant drop. The domestic futures price of silver was seen trading in the red. In early trade, silver prices were trading at ₹2,75,099 per kilogram, down by ₹2751.
Global gold prices showed a mixed trend today, Wednesday. On Comex, global gold prices were trading at $5,211.90 per ounce, down 0.58 per cent or $30.20. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,208.33 per ounce, up 0.31 per cent or $16.35.
Along with gold, global silver prices also showed a mixed trend today. On Comex, silver prices were trading at $88.44 per ounce, down 0.73 per cent or $1.15. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $88.37 per ounce, up 0.05 per cent or $0.05.
