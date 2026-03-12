Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Jewellery Becomes Cheaper as Prices Fall Again, While Silver Sees a Sharp Decline

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. Gold was seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, the price of gold was trading 0.34 per cent, or Rs 551, down at Rs 1,61,238 per 10 grams. Due to the decline in the global market, prices in the domestic market are also trading in the red today. Gold has weakened due to a strong US dollar and dwindling expectations of interest rate cuts.