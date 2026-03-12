Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Jewellery Becomes Cheaper as Prices Fall Again, While Silver Sees a Sharp Decline

Gold prices have fallen. (PC: AI)
Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. Gold was seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, the price of gold was trading 0.34 per cent, or Rs 551, down at Rs 1,61,238 per 10 grams. Due to the decline in the global market, prices in the domestic market are also trading in the red today. Gold has weakened due to a strong US dollar and dwindling expectations of interest rate cuts.
Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a significant fall. Prices were seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. On Thursday morning, the price of silver on MCX was trading 0.77 per cent, or Rs 2071, down at Rs 2,66,420 per kilogram.
Global gold prices are also witnessing a decline today. On COMEX, the price of gold was trading 0.62 per cent, or $32.30, down at $5,146.80 per ounce today. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading 0.60 per cent, or $30.81, down at $5,145 per ounce at this time.
Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a decline. On Thursday morning, the price of silver on COMEX was trading 1.10 per cent, or $0.94, down at $84.64 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading 1.34 per cent, or $1.15, down at $84.59 per ounce at this time.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending