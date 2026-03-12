12 March 2026,

Thursday

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Jewellery Becomes Cheaper as Prices Fall Again, While Silver Sees a Sharp Decline

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are witnessing a decline due to a strengthening dollar and diminishing expectations of a US Fed rate cut.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Mar 12, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold prices have fallen. (PC: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. Gold was seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX exchange, the price of gold was trading 0.34 per cent, or Rs 551, down at Rs 1,61,238 per 10 grams. Due to the decline in the global market, prices in the domestic market are also trading in the red today. Gold has weakened due to a strong US dollar and dwindling expectations of interest rate cuts.

Significant fall in silver

Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a significant fall. Prices were seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. On Thursday morning, the price of silver on MCX was trading 0.77 per cent, or Rs 2071, down at Rs 2,66,420 per kilogram.

Global gold price

Global gold prices are also witnessing a decline today. On COMEX, the price of gold was trading 0.62 per cent, or $32.30, down at $5,146.80 per ounce today. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading 0.60 per cent, or $30.81, down at $5,145 per ounce at this time.

Global silver price

Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a decline. On Thursday morning, the price of silver on COMEX was trading 1.10 per cent, or $0.94, down at $84.64 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading 1.34 per cent, or $1.15, down at $84.59 per ounce at this time.

Published on:

12 Mar 2026 12:09 pm

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Jewellery Becomes Cheaper as Prices Fall Again, While Silver Sees a Sharp Decline

