Gold and Silver See Sharp Fall — Why Are Prices Crashing Amid War?

Gold Price Outlook: Gold and silver prices have seen a significant decline in the past few days. The question now is, why isn't gold rising when there's a war-like atmosphere globally, stock markets are crashing, crude oil prices are soaring, supply chains are disrupted, inflation is rising, and dark clouds loom over the global economy? This is because whenever there is instability in the world, investors buy gold as a safe investment, which drives up its price. However, this time gold is behaving rather unusually.