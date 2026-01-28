Gold and Silver Prices Surge: Silver Nears Rs 4 Lakh Amidst Strong Demand and Dollar Dip

Gold Silver Price Today: The rise in gold and silver prices shows no signs of stopping. On Wednesday, during early trading, both precious metals were seen trading with significant gains. On the MCX exchange on Wednesday morning, gold prices were trading at ₹1,71,000 per 10 grams, an increase of 1.83 per cent or ₹3,079. The surge in gold and silver is attributed to geopolitical tensions, a decline in the dollar, and strong physical demand. The dollar index has fallen by 0.30 per cent, making gold cheaper to buy in other currencies.