28 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge: Silver Nears Rs 4 Lakh Amidst Strong Demand and Dollar Dip

Gold Silver Price Today: The prices of gold and silver are witnessing a significant surge today, Wednesday, driven by a decline in the dollar and strong spot demand. The price of silver is gradually approaching ₹4 lakh.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 28, 2026

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore

File Photo: Patrika

Gold Silver Price Today: The rise in gold and silver prices shows no signs of stopping. On Wednesday, during early trading, both precious metals were seen trading with significant gains. On the MCX exchange on Wednesday morning, gold prices were trading at ₹1,71,000 per 10 grams, an increase of 1.83 per cent or ₹3,079. The surge in gold and silver is attributed to geopolitical tensions, a decline in the dollar, and strong physical demand. The dollar index has fallen by 0.30 per cent, making gold cheaper to buy in other currencies.

Significant Surge in Silver Prices Today

The upward trend in silver prices continues unabated. On Wednesday, silver witnessed a substantial surge. During early trading on MCX, silver futures were trading at ₹3,70,500 per kilogram, up by 3.99 per cent or ₹14,221.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices have seen an increase. On COMEX, gold prices were trading at $5,268.90 per ounce, an increase of 2.90 per cent or $148.30. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,238.31 per ounce, up by 1.12 per cent or $58.15.

Global Silver Prices

Global silver prices witnessed a significant surge on Wednesday. On COMEX, silver prices were trading at $115 per ounce, a substantial increase of 8.46 per cent or $9.04. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $115.19 per ounce, up by 2.78 per cent or $3.11.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

28 Jan 2026 10:43 am

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Surge: Silver Nears Rs 4 Lakh Amidst Strong Demand and Dollar Dip

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold Surges to Record High, Crossing $5000 per Ounce for the First Time; Silver Prices Also Soar

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Becomes ₹14,000 More Expensive; Check Latest Rates

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Kota

Kota: Gold and silver prices see big drop, latest update here

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Kota

Bank Holiday Alert: Strike on January 27, banks shut for four days from tomorrow

Banks closed, four days bank closure, bank holiday, 4 days bank holiday, United Forum of Bank Unions, bank employees strike, बैंक बंद, चार दिन बैंक बंद, बैंक हॉलीडे, ४ दिन बैंक हॉलीडे, यूनाइटेड फॉर्म ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस, बैंककर्मियों की हड़ताल
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Plummet as Profit-Taking and Easing Geopolitical Tensions Hit the Market

Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.