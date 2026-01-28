Gold and Silver Prices Surge: Silver Nears Rs 4 Lakh Amidst Strong Demand and Dollar Dip

File Photo: Patrika
Gold Silver Price Today: The rise in gold and silver prices shows no signs of stopping. On Wednesday, during early trading, both precious metals were seen trading with significant gains. On the MCX exchange on Wednesday morning, gold prices were trading at ₹1,71,000 per 10 grams, an increase of 1.83 per cent or ₹3,079. The surge in gold and silver is attributed to geopolitical tensions, a decline in the dollar, and strong physical demand. The dollar index has fallen by 0.30 per cent, making gold cheaper to buy in other currencies.
The upward trend in silver prices continues unabated. On Wednesday, silver witnessed a substantial surge. During early trading on MCX, silver futures were trading at ₹3,70,500 per kilogram, up by 3.99 per cent or ₹14,221.
Global gold prices have seen an increase. On COMEX, gold prices were trading at $5,268.90 per ounce, an increase of 2.90 per cent or $148.30. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,238.31 per ounce, up by 1.12 per cent or $58.15.
Global silver prices witnessed a significant surge on Wednesday. On COMEX, silver prices were trading at $115 per ounce, a substantial increase of 8.46 per cent or $9.04. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $115.19 per ounce, up by 2.78 per cent or $3.11.
