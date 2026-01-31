Gold, silver prices disappoint: Silver slips sharply in a single day, check today’s latest rates

Gold Silver Price Drop Drastically: Weakness in international markets and the strengthening of the dollar are now clearly visible in the Indian bullion market. Precious metals had been fluctuating for the past few sessions, but today's decline has surprised investors. Sharp selling has been observed in both gold and silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold and silver were seen trading under pressure.
A sharp decline in gold prices has been recorded. On Friday, gold was seen trading at Rs 1.63 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX. However, today, in the domestic futures market, gold was seen trading at around Rs 1,49,075 per 10 grams on the MCX on Saturday. This means the price of gold has fallen by approximately Rs 14,000 in a single day.
Silver investors also found no respite today. Silver was seen trading around Rs 2,91,922 per kg on the MCX today. Talking about yesterday's prices, silver was trading around Rs 3.79 lakh per kg. This indicates a decline of approximately Rs 88,000 in the price of silver in a single day. Market sentiment remains weak. After the sharp rally in the past few sessions, profit-taking is now dominating silver as well.
The biggest reason for the pressure on precious metals is believed to be the weakness emanating from international markets. Global gold and silver prices have seen a decline. Additionally, investors remain cautious ahead of Budget 2026. The strengthening of the US dollar has reduced the demand for safe investments, directly impacting gold. Global uncertainties have also made investors wary. This is why gold and silver have appeared weak in the domestic market as well.
