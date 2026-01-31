31 January 2026,

Saturday

Gold, silver prices disappoint: Silver slips sharply in a single day, check today’s latest rates

Investors' hopes have been dashed as gold and silver prices have fallen. While it was anticipated that prices would rise, such a significant drop has been observed in a single day.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price

Gold Silver Price Drop Drastically: Weakness in international markets and the strengthening of the dollar are now clearly visible in the Indian bullion market. Precious metals had been fluctuating for the past few sessions, but today's decline has surprised investors. Sharp selling has been observed in both gold and silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold and silver were seen trading under pressure.

Significant Drop in Gold Prices

A sharp decline in gold prices has been recorded. On Friday, gold was seen trading at Rs 1.63 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX. However, today, in the domestic futures market, gold was seen trading at around Rs 1,49,075 per 10 grams on the MCX on Saturday. This means the price of gold has fallen by approximately Rs 14,000 in a single day.

Hopes of a Rally in Silver Dashed

Silver investors also found no respite today. Silver was seen trading around Rs 2,91,922 per kg on the MCX today. Talking about yesterday's prices, silver was trading around Rs 3.79 lakh per kg. This indicates a decline of approximately Rs 88,000 in the price of silver in a single day. Market sentiment remains weak. After the sharp rally in the past few sessions, profit-taking is now dominating silver as well.

What Could Be the Reasons?

The biggest reason for the pressure on precious metals is believed to be the weakness emanating from international markets. Global gold and silver prices have seen a decline. Additionally, investors remain cautious ahead of Budget 2026. The strengthening of the US dollar has reduced the demand for safe investments, directly impacting gold. Global uncertainties have also made investors wary. This is why gold and silver have appeared weak in the domestic market as well.

News / Business / Gold, silver prices disappoint: Silver slips sharply in a single day, check today's latest rates
Business

Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates

Kota

Budget 2026: Will the stock market rally after this budget?

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge: Silver Nears Rs 4 Lakh Amidst Strong Demand and Dollar Dip

Business

Gold Surges to Record High, Crossing $5000 per Ounce for the First Time; Silver Prices Also Soar

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Becomes ₹14,000 More Expensive; Check Latest Rates

Kota
