31 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates

Jewellery gold rates fell by ₹11,400 to ₹174,600 per 10 grams, while pure gold rates reached ₹175,500.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

Gold-Silver Price

Representative Image

Gold-Silver Price Crash: In the Kota bullion market on Friday, prices of both gold and silver declined. Silver prices fell by ₹45000 per kg to reach ₹340000. Jewellery gold prices dropped by ₹11400 to ₹174600 per 10 grams, and pure gold prices were ₹175500.

Gold Karat Prices

Gold (24 k) (99.5): 170000
Gold (22 k) :157407
Gold (20 k) : 147826
Gold (18 k) : 136000
Gold (14 k) : 119718
(Prices as per Kota Jewellers Association)

Arrival of Agricultural Commodities in Mandi Reached 120,000 Bales

At Bhawani Mandi on Friday, the arrival of all agricultural commodities was approximately 120,000 bales. Wheat, soybean, urad best, and paddy saw a decline of ₹20, ₹50, ₹200, and ₹50 respectively. Coriander prices increased by ₹100. Garlic arrivals were around 2500 bales, with prices ranging from ₹3000 to ₹10500. Garlic prices fell by ₹500. Edible oil prices remained stable.

Prices were as follows: Wheat ₹2451 to ₹2525, Paddy Sugandha ₹2800 to ₹3301, Paddy (1509) ₹3000 to ₹3731, Paddy (1847) ₹2800 to ₹3501, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹2600 to ₹3951, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹2400 to ₹3950, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4120, Damaged Paddy ₹1200 to ₹2900, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5701, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6800, New Mustard ₹5300 to ₹6500, Alsi ₹7500 to ₹8500, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹2000 to ₹2350, Red Maize ₹1500 to ₹1750, White Maize ₹2500 to ₹2800, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Niger Seed ₹7000 to ₹10500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5500, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹9200, Eagle Coriander ₹8500 to ₹9300, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8900, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5350, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5300, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5301, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹6000 to ₹7800 per quintal.

Edible oil prices: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune ₹2480, Chambal ₹2440, Sadabahar ₹2325, Local Refined ₹2230, Deep Jyoti ₹2335, Mustard Swastik ₹2640, Alsi ₹2480 per tin. Groundnut: Truck ₹3110, Kota Swastik ₹2800, Sona Sikka ₹3050, Kataria Gold ₹2820 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter ₹1890, Ashoka ₹1890 per tin. Sugar: ₹4080 to ₹4150 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food ₹9050, Kota Fresh ₹8700, Paras ₹9150, Nova ₹9100, Amul ₹9800, Madhusudan ₹9580 per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice ₹7000-8500, Moong Dal ₹8300-8700, Moonger ₹9200-9600, Chana Dal ₹6500-6700, Tur Dal ₹84000-11600 quintal.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

31 Jan 2026 09:30 am

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Becomes ₹14,000 More Expensive; Check Latest Rates

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Kota

Bank Strike: Nationwide Bank Strike Announced, Banks to Remain Closed for Next 4 Days, SBI Issues Notice

SBI Bank Closed
Kota

Kota: Gold and silver prices see big drop, latest update here

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Kota

Rajasthan government changes name of this village, notification issued

CM Bhajanlal
Kota

JEE Main 2026 Aspirants in a Quandary as NTA Changes Exam Dates Without Notice, Many students’ admit cards yet to be issued

JEE Main 2026
Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.