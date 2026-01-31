Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates

Prices were as follows: Wheat ₹2451 to ₹2525, Paddy Sugandha ₹2800 to ₹3301, Paddy (1509) ₹3000 to ₹3731, Paddy (1847) ₹2800 to ₹3501, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹2600 to ₹3951, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹2400 to ₹3950, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4120, Damaged Paddy ₹1200 to ₹2900, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5701, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6800, New Mustard ₹5300 to ₹6500, Alsi ₹7500 to ₹8500, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹2000 to ₹2350, Red Maize ₹1500 to ₹1750, White Maize ₹2500 to ₹2800, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Niger Seed ₹7000 to ₹10500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5500, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹9200, Eagle Coriander ₹8500 to ₹9300, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8900, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5350, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5300, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5301, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹6000 to ₹7800 per quintal.