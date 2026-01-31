Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates

Representative Image
Gold-Silver Price Crash: In the Kota bullion market on Friday, prices of both gold and silver declined. Silver prices fell by ₹45000 per kg to reach ₹340000. Jewellery gold prices dropped by ₹11400 to ₹174600 per 10 grams, and pure gold prices were ₹175500.
Gold (24 k) (99.5): 170000
Gold (22 k) :157407
Gold (20 k) : 147826
Gold (18 k) : 136000
Gold (14 k) : 119718
(Prices as per Kota Jewellers Association)
At Bhawani Mandi on Friday, the arrival of all agricultural commodities was approximately 120,000 bales. Wheat, soybean, urad best, and paddy saw a decline of ₹20, ₹50, ₹200, and ₹50 respectively. Coriander prices increased by ₹100. Garlic arrivals were around 2500 bales, with prices ranging from ₹3000 to ₹10500. Garlic prices fell by ₹500. Edible oil prices remained stable.
Prices were as follows: Wheat ₹2451 to ₹2525, Paddy Sugandha ₹2800 to ₹3301, Paddy (1509) ₹3000 to ₹3731, Paddy (1847) ₹2800 to ₹3501, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹2600 to ₹3951, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹2400 to ₹3950, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4120, Damaged Paddy ₹1200 to ₹2900, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5701, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6800, New Mustard ₹5300 to ₹6500, Alsi ₹7500 to ₹8500, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹2000 to ₹2350, Red Maize ₹1500 to ₹1750, White Maize ₹2500 to ₹2800, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Niger Seed ₹7000 to ₹10500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5500, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹9200, Eagle Coriander ₹8500 to ₹9300, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8900, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5350, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5300, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5301, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹6000 to ₹7800 per quintal.
Edible oil prices: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune ₹2480, Chambal ₹2440, Sadabahar ₹2325, Local Refined ₹2230, Deep Jyoti ₹2335, Mustard Swastik ₹2640, Alsi ₹2480 per tin. Groundnut: Truck ₹3110, Kota Swastik ₹2800, Sona Sikka ₹3050, Kataria Gold ₹2820 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter ₹1890, Ashoka ₹1890 per tin. Sugar: ₹4080 to ₹4150 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food ₹9050, Kota Fresh ₹8700, Paras ₹9150, Nova ₹9100, Amul ₹9800, Madhusudan ₹9580 per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice ₹7000-8500, Moong Dal ₹8300-8700, Moonger ₹9200-9600, Chana Dal ₹6500-6700, Tur Dal ₹84000-11600 quintal.
