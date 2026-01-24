Bank Strike: Nationwide Bank Strike Announced, Banks to Remain Closed for Next 4 Days, SBI Issues Notice

File Image: Patrika
Bank Employee Strike: Important news has come out for bank customers. Banking operations will be halted for 4 consecutive days from Saturday. Due to holidays and a bank strike, bank branches across the country will remain closed. This includes a nationwide bank strike on January 27. In this regard, the State Bank of India (SBI), a public sector bank, has also alerted customers by issuing a post on social media.
SBI informed on its official social media platform 'X' that 'Bank unions have announced a strike from midnight of January 26 to January 27. Although arrangements have been made to continue normal operations, banking activities in branches may be affected due to the strike.'
Due to holidays and the strike, banks will remain closed for 4 consecutive days, including the fourth Saturday holiday on January 24 and the Sunday holiday on January 25. Following this, Monday, January 26, will be a holiday for Republic Day. After this, a nationwide bank strike has been called for January 27.
SBI has appealed to customers to use digital services to avoid inconvenience. The bank stated that net banking, YONO app, and UPI services will remain fully operational. Customers can carry out essential transactions through these services.
Bank unions have announced a strike demanding the implementation of a 5-day work week in banking. The unions claim that an agreement was reached on this between the IBA and the unions on March 8, 2024, but the central government is not implementing it.
