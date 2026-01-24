24 January 2026,

Saturday

Kota

Bank Strike: Nationwide Bank Strike Announced, Banks to Remain Closed for Next 4 Days, SBI Issues Notice

SBI has issued a notice on its official social media platform 'X' stating that 'Bank unions have announced a strike from midnight of January 26th to January 27th.'

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

SBI Bank Closed

File Image: Patrika

Bank Employee Strike: Important news has come out for bank customers. Banking operations will be halted for 4 consecutive days from Saturday. Due to holidays and a bank strike, bank branches across the country will remain closed. This includes a nationwide bank strike on January 27. In this regard, the State Bank of India (SBI), a public sector bank, has also alerted customers by issuing a post on social media.

SBI Issued Notice Late at Night

SBI informed on its official social media platform 'X' that 'Bank unions have announced a strike from midnight of January 26 to January 27. Although arrangements have been made to continue normal operations, banking activities in branches may be affected due to the strike.'

Banks to Remain Closed from January 24 to 27

Due to holidays and the strike, banks will remain closed for 4 consecutive days, including the fourth Saturday holiday on January 24 and the Sunday holiday on January 25. Following this, Monday, January 26, will be a holiday for Republic Day. After this, a nationwide bank strike has been called for January 27.

Digital Services Will Remain Operational

SBI has appealed to customers to use digital services to avoid inconvenience. The bank stated that net banking, YONO app, and UPI services will remain fully operational. Customers can carry out essential transactions through these services.

Demands of These Employees

Bank unions have announced a strike demanding the implementation of a 5-day work week in banking. The unions claim that an agreement was reached on this between the IBA and the unions on March 8, 2024, but the central government is not implementing it.

