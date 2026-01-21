Rajasthan government changes name of this village, notification issued

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo: Patrika)
The state government has changed the name of Mohammadpura village in Digod tehsil and Budhadit police station area of Kota district to Mohanpura. The village has over six dozen houses, inhabited solely by people from the Hindu community.
There is not a single Muslim family residing here. Until now, it was recorded as Mohammadpura in revenue records, schools, and other places, but it will now be known as Mohanpura. It is noteworthy that recently, Khedarasulpur in the Kathun area was also renamed Khedaram pur.
Villagers Rajendra Kewat and Ram Singh stated that during the princely state era, a post was established. The in-charge of this post was named Mohammad, hence the village was named Mohammadpura. This name was also entered into government records. Madanpura Panchayat Administrator Moolchand Gurjar informed that villagers had been demanding a name change for the village.
Mohammadpura village, in the Piplda assembly constituency, is located about 46 kilometres from the tehsil headquarters Digod, on the banks of the Chambal River. Naib Tehsildar Hemraj Nagar informed that most of the villagers are engaged in agriculture.
The villagers had submitted a written memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting a name change for Mohammadpura. Due to Birla's efforts, the Union Home Ministry had agreed to rename this village Mohanpura. Following this, the state government issued a notification in this regard. The villagers have expressed their gratitude to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
The notification from the state government regarding the renaming of Mohammadpura has been issued. As soon as instructions are received from the District Collector, further proceedings will be initiated accordingly.
Pritam Meena, Tehsildar, Digod
