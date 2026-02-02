Rajasthan: Rain and hail lash state, yellow alert for these districts on February 2–3

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: The weather in the Hadoti region changed on Sunday after a western disturbance became active. Cloud cover increased over Kota city. Rain fell in the Sultanpur area of the district, while hailstorms occurred in Mandana and Kevalnagar. Rain accompanied by strong winds began in the afternoon and continued intermittently until evening. The gusty winds flattened crops in many fields. Hailstorms occurred in villages under Patwar Mandal Dolya, including Dolya, Udaipuria, Bhagwanpura, Sabalpura and Motipura.