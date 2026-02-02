2 February 2026,

Monday

Kota

Rajasthan: Rain and hail lash state, yellow alert for these districts on February 2–3

In Rajasthan, due to the effect of a Western Disturbance, hailstorms accompanied by rain occurred in Kota and surrounding areas, causing damage to farmers' crops. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts for February 2nd and 3rd.

less than 1 minute read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Rain And Hailstorm In Rajasthan

Hailstorm accompanied by rain in Rajasthan (Photo: Patrika)

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: The weather in the Hadoti region changed on Sunday after a western disturbance became active. Cloud cover increased over Kota city. Rain fell in the Sultanpur area of the district, while hailstorms occurred in Mandana and Kevalnagar. Rain accompanied by strong winds began in the afternoon and continued intermittently until evening. The gusty winds flattened crops in many fields. Hailstorms occurred in villages under Patwar Mandal Dolya, including Dolya, Udaipuria, Bhagwanpura, Sabalpura and Motipura.

There was heavy rain for about 20 minutes in Gopalpura and surrounding villages. Hailstones fell in many areas including Gopalpura, Phata Kheda, Neemkhedi, Singhpur, Umaidpura, Rawtha, Mohanpura, Sohanpura, and Mandirgarh.

Sudden hailstorms in the Gram Panchayat Dolya area flattened crops in Kishanpura, Prithvipura, Girdharpura, Chandbaori, and other villages. According to farmers, hailstorms lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes, with hailstones the size of chickpeas falling, damaging standing crops of wheat and mustard.

Temperature Rises

Clouds persisted over Kota city throughout the day. The maximum temperature increased by 1 degree to 25.6 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature rose by 4 degrees to 15.4 degrees Celsius. The wind speed was 4 km per hour.

Yellow Alert for Rain

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts on February 2, for which a yellow alert has been issued. Furthermore, a yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts on February 3.

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 08:30 am

