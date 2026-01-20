20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Kota

JEE Main 2026 Aspirants in a Quandary as NTA Changes Exam Dates Without Notice, Many students’ admit cards yet to be issued

Education News: JEE Main 2026 aspirants have once again been thrown into confusion by NTA's sudden decisions. The students' anxiety has increased due to changes in exam dates without any prior notice and the non-issuance of admit cards.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

JEE Main 2026

National Testing Agency: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again put the JEE Main 2026 aspirants in a state of confusion. The January session examination is scheduled to begin on January 21. While admit cards have been issued for students whose exam dates were fixed between January 21 and 24, a large number of students have come forward whose exam dates have been changed without any prior notification.

Career counselling expert Amit Ahuja stated that the admit cards were released on the afternoon of January 17. Following this, several students emerged whose city intimation slips indicated exam dates between January 21 and 24. When these students attempted to download their admit cards, they were unavailable. The website displayed information stating that their exams would now be held on January 28 or 29, and admit cards would be issued later.

Students are confused by this sudden change. They are unable to ascertain whether their examination has actually been postponed or if it is merely a technical glitch. No official statement has been released by the NTA regarding this entire matter so far, which has further increased the students' anxiety. Many students fear they might be debarred from the examination.

During the JEE Main application process, the NTA collects information about twin students. Despite this, numerous cases are coming to light where twin students had exam dates between January 21 and 24, but their admit cards have been withheld, and their exam dates are now being shown as different. It is speculated that the NTA might be changing the dates with the intention of conducting the examination for both students on the same day and at the same centre, as has been done in previous years.

Examination to be Held from January 21 to 29

The JEE Main 2026 January session examination will be conducted between January 21 and 29. This year, over 14.10 lakh students have registered for the examination. The BE-BTech examination will be held in 10 shifts over five days from January 21 to 28, while the BArch examination will be conducted in one shift on January 29. Four examination centres have been set up for the JEE-Main examination in Kota.

20 Jan 2026 08:58 am

