JEE Main 2026 Aspirants in a Quandary as NTA Changes Exam Dates Without Notice, Many students’ admit cards yet to be issued

During the JEE Main application process, the NTA collects information about twin students. Despite this, numerous cases are coming to light where twin students had exam dates between January 21 and 24, but their admit cards have been withheld, and their exam dates are now being shown as different. It is speculated that the NTA might be changing the dates with the intention of conducting the examination for both students on the same day and at the same centre, as has been done in previous years.