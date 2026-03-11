Kota Horror: Class 11 Student Stabbed to Death, Assailants Hid in Bushes Before Attack

Slug: Class 11 Student Brutally Murdered (Photo–Patrika)
Kota Murder Case: Crime graph in Kota shows no signs of abating. Rajasthan's 'education city' was rocked on Tuesday night when 11th-grade student Shubham was brutally stabbed to death. A shocking 'social media feud' angle has emerged behind this murder.
According to information, Shubham was returning from a wedding ceremony with his friends on Tuesday night. After reaching Kota from Gadepan, all the friends left for their respective homes. When Shubham was alone in the Udyog Nagar police station area, unknown assailants hiding in the bushes attacked him.
The attackers stabbed Shubham multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Shubham was taken to a private hospital in Vigyan Nagar in a bloody condition, but according to doctors, he had succumbed to excessive blood loss on the way.
Statements from Shubham's friends and family have given the police a new lead in the investigation. Shubham's friend Hazrat Ali said, "Shubham was very active on social media and had a large number of followers. Due to this popularity, some local youths started holding a grudge against him. We suspect that this jealousy and animosity led to the fatal attack on him."
The family stated that Shubham did not have any direct dispute with anyone, which further strengthens the theory of a 'digital feud'. Upon receiving information about the incident, Udyog Nagar police station officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat reached the spot with police force.
According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests this is a case of mutual animosity. Shubham's friends have identified one of the attackers. The police are investigating the social media angle and searching for other suspects.
Big NewsView All
Kota
Rajasthan
Trending