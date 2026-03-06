UPSC Result 2025: Rajasthan's Anuj Agnihotri Tops All India, Know His Struggle Story

Jodhpur/Jaipur. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result for the Civil Services Examination 2025 today (6 March 2026). This year's examination saw a significant dominance from Rajasthan. UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri hails from Rawatbhata (Kota). He completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur. Agnihotri has brought pride to the state by securing the first position nationwide. Anuj's success proves that there is no shortage of talent and spirit among the youth of Rajasthan.
Anuj Agnihotri's academic journey has been highly inspirational. He obtained his medical degree (MBBS) from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur. After completing his medical studies in 2023, he decided to join the administrative services for broader societal service. His background in the medical field provided him with a sensitive and analytical approach to problems, which proved beneficial in the UPSC examination.
Anuj's success is not just a victory of his first attempt but a testament to his perseverance. He is currently working in the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service). While fulfilling his responsibilities as a full-time officer, Anuj continued his studies. He made optimal use of the limited time available after office hours and finally achieved his dream of reaching the highest position in the country.
Dr. Anuj had previously cleared the UPSC examination twice before. In his first attempt for UPSC-2023, he was selected for the DANICS service (Delhi and Union Territories), under which he was appointed as an SDM in Delhi. Anuj completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023. Prior to this, he secured the 215th rank in the AIIMS All India Medical Entrance Examination. His father, K.B. Agnihotri, is employed at Unit 1 and 2 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, while his mother, Manju Agnihotri, is a homemaker.
