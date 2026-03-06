UPSC Result 2025: Rajasthan's Anuj Agnihotri Tops All India, Know His Struggle Story

Dr. Anuj had previously cleared the UPSC examination twice before. In his first attempt for UPSC-2023, he was selected for the DANICS service (Delhi and Union Territories), under which he was appointed as an SDM in Delhi. Anuj completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023. Prior to this, he secured the 215th rank in the AIIMS All India Medical Entrance Examination. His father, K.B. Agnihotri, is employed at Unit 1 and 2 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, while his mother, Manju Agnihotri, is a homemaker.