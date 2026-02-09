9 February 2026,

Monday

Kota

Kota Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Due to Short Circuit, Panic Grips Area

Rajasthan News: A fierce fire suddenly broke out at Himalaya Chemical Factory in Kota on Monday. Upon receiving information about the fire, municipal corporation fire teams reached the spot and began efforts to control it.

2 min read

Kota

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 09, 2026

Kota Factory Fire

Kota Factory Fire (Image Source: Patrika)

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kota Chemical Factory: A fierce fire suddenly broke out in a chemical factory in the Ranpur area of Kota district on Monday. The fire spread so rapidly that chaos ensued in the entire area within a short time. The incident occurred at the Himalaya Chemical Factory located in the Ranpur area, where plumes of smoke became visible from afar as soon as the fire started. Upon receiving information, fire brigades from the Kota Municipal Corporation reached the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.

Fire Caused by Short Circuit in Transformer

According to preliminary information, a short circuit suddenly occurred in a transformer installed within the factory premises. Sparks from the short circuit ignited a fire, which rapidly escalated into a massive blaze. Due to the presence of chemical materials inside the factory, the fire spread quickly. As the fire intensified, chemical drums stored in the factory also caught fire.

Fire Reaches Chemical Drums

The situation worsened significantly when the fire reached the chemical drums. Being a chemical factory, the fire took on a formidable form, and a dense cloud of smoke spread across the area. Panic spread among the nearby residents, with many seen fleeing to safer locations. As a precautionary measure, the area surrounding the factory was evacuated.

7 Fire Engines Deployed to Combat Blaze

Upon receiving information about the fire, a dozen fire engines from the Kota Municipal Corporation were dispatched to the scene. Seven of these fire engines took the lead in extinguishing the fire. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after strenuous efforts.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualties in this severe incident. Administration and fire department teams are present at the scene, and the situation is being continuously monitored. A detailed investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted.

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 11:05 am

