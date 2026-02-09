Kota Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Due to Short Circuit, Panic Grips Area

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kota Chemical Factory: A fierce fire suddenly broke out in a chemical factory in the Ranpur area of Kota district on Monday. The fire spread so rapidly that chaos ensued in the entire area within a short time. The incident occurred at the Himalaya Chemical Factory located in the Ranpur area, where plumes of smoke became visible from afar as soon as the fire started. Upon receiving information, fire brigades from the Kota Municipal Corporation reached the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.