3 March 2026,

Tuesday

Bhopal

'Shatak' Film on RSS Tax-Free in MP, CM Announces

Film Shatak Tax Free: Following Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the film Shatak, based on the RSS, has also been made tax-free in MP from today. CM Mohan said, "It presents national service and sanskars in a powerful form."

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 03, 2026

Film Shatak Tax Free

The film "Shatak" is tax-free in MP

Film Shatak Tax Free: The film 'Shatak', based on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav himself announced the film's tax-free status, sharing the information on his social media handle, X.

CM Mohan wrote that the Hindi film 'Shatak' has been made tax-free across Madhya Pradesh. This film powerfully presents the tradition of national service and values that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has kept alive for decades. The film 'Shatak' conveys the message that a strong and self-reliant India can be built only through organised thought, character, and a spirit of service.

The film, which showcases the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (2155), was released in cinemas nationwide on February 20, 2026. The film begins with the establishment of the Sangh in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (Doctorji). It depicts how this organisation, which started with a small group, has now grown into a vast banyan tree.

Hedgewar and Golwalkar's Struggle

-Key Personalities
The film prominently features the lives and struggles of the Sangh's founder, Dr. Hedgewar, and his successor, Guruji (Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar). It portrays the Sangh's contribution to India's freedom struggle, the situation during Partition, the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Kashmir issue, and the organisation's struggles during the 1975 Emergency.

-AI-Generated Graphics
The most significant feature of this film is its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced graphics to bring historical personalities like Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to life on screen. The film's narration has been provided by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Published on:

03 Mar 2026 02:36 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / 'Shatak' Film on RSS Tax-Free in MP, CM Announces

