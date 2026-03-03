'Shatak' Film on RSS Tax-Free in MP, CM Announces

The film "Shatak" is tax-free in MP
Film Shatak Tax Free: The film 'Shatak', based on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav himself announced the film's tax-free status, sharing the information on his social media handle, X.
CM Mohan wrote that the Hindi film 'Shatak' has been made tax-free across Madhya Pradesh. This film powerfully presents the tradition of national service and values that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has kept alive for decades. The film 'Shatak' conveys the message that a strong and self-reliant India can be built only through organised thought, character, and a spirit of service.
The film, which showcases the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (2155), was released in cinemas nationwide on February 20, 2026. The film begins with the establishment of the Sangh in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (Doctorji). It depicts how this organisation, which started with a small group, has now grown into a vast banyan tree.
-Key Personalities
The film prominently features the lives and struggles of the Sangh's founder, Dr. Hedgewar, and his successor, Guruji (Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar). It portrays the Sangh's contribution to India's freedom struggle, the situation during Partition, the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Kashmir issue, and the organisation's struggles during the 1975 Emergency.
-AI-Generated Graphics
The most significant feature of this film is its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced graphics to bring historical personalities like Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to life on screen. The film's narration has been provided by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending