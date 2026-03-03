Dearness Allowance: MP Government Announces Big Gift for 10 Lakh Employees and Pensioners on Holi

The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners by 3%. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced this on Monday evening. More than 7 lakh state employees and over 3 lakh pensioners will benefit from this increase. The enhanced dearness allowance of 58% will be payable from April. The cash benefit will be reflected in the April salary, to be received in May.
The salary of every state employee and pensioner will increase by ₹500 to ₹4300 per month. This increase will vary based on the grade and pay scale of the respective individuals. Meanwhile, all treasury officers under the Finance and Accounts department will now be able to hire vehicles on rent.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in MP has set the interest rate at 8.25% for the financial year 2025-26 for approximately 7 crore account holders. This is the second consecutive year that the interest rate has remained stable.
First Class - ₹2397 to ₹4230
Second Class - ₹1683 to ₹2019
Third Class - ₹585 to ₹1473
Fourth Class - ₹465 to ₹556
