Tea for Just Rs 10 at the Airport! ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ May Launch in This MP City

As the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the Nawabi city of Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport sees thousands of passengers daily. Passengers frequently complain about the high cost of food and tea at the airport. In light of this, the airport administration has prepared a proposal to launch the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' scheme. Officials involved in the matter state that the proposal to implement this scheme has been sent to the headquarters. Once approved, a tender will be issued, after which the cafe's operations can begin soon.