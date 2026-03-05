5 March 2026,

Thursday

Bhopal

Tea for Just Rs 10 at the Airport! ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ May Launch in This MP City

Relief for passengers flying from this city in Madhya Pradesh, proposal sent to headquarters to start a Udaan Yatri Cafe.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

MP News udaan yatri Cafe

Air travel is generally considered the most expensive mode of transport due to its convenience. It often puts a strain on passengers' pockets. However, passengers flying from Madhya Pradesh may soon find some relief from this heavy expenditure. Preparations are underway to launch a 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, the state capital. Following this, passengers flying from this city will be able to enjoy a cup of tea for just ₹10 at the airport. This facility could offer significant relief to travellers.

A proposal to open the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' has been sent to the headquarters of the Airport Authority. Once approved, the tender process for operating the cafe will commence.

Understanding the Udaan Yatri Cafe Scheme

The 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' scheme is an initiative aimed at providing affordable and accessible food and beverage options to common passengers. This cafe will offer basic food items at very low prices. Passengers will be able to get tea for ₹10, coffee for ₹20, along with samosas and other snacks, as well as water and light refreshments at economical rates. The objective of this scheme is to offer a cheaper alternative to the expensive food options available at the airport.

Starting with Bhopal Airport

As the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the Nawabi city of Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport sees thousands of passengers daily. Passengers frequently complain about the high cost of food and tea at the airport. In light of this, the airport administration has prepared a proposal to launch the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' scheme. Officials involved in the matter state that the proposal to implement this scheme has been sent to the headquarters. Once approved, a tender will be issued, after which the cafe's operations can begin soon.

Why are Tea and Coffee Expensive at Airports?

A common question that arises in people's minds is why tea and coffee are expensive at airports. The price of a ₹10 tea can be up to nine times higher, costing around ₹100. A major reason for this is the exorbitant rent for hotels or tea shops at airports. Security and operational costs are also very high. Additionally, the presence of branded outlets and limited space contribute significantly to increased prices, making economical options unfeasible.

How Passengers Will Benefit from This Scheme

If this scheme is implemented for passengers, they will be able to purchase tea, coffee, or snacks at lower prices at Raja Bhoj Airport. This offers great relief to budget travellers. It will provide a cheaper food option at the airport, benefiting passengers who have long waiting times.

Several Airports Across the Country Offer Affordable Options

Several airports in the country already have affordable food counters. Here, food is available to passengers at prices close to normal market rates. If this cafe is launched in Madhya Pradesh, starting with Bhopal, it will be the first time passengers here will get tea for ₹10, coffee for ₹20, and other food options at economical rates.

Published on:

05 Mar 2026 03:08 pm

