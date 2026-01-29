29 January 2026,

Thursday

Bhopal

Bhopal Metro: Work Begins on Most Challenging 'Ramp' for Underground Section

Bhopal Metro: Work on the construction of the most special metro ramp for the metro project may begin in March. This metro ramp is proposed near Patra and Sindhi Colony, which will connect the underground and elevated metro corridors.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Bhopal Metro

Metro ramp construction work may begin in March (Photo source: Patrika)

Bhopal Metro: The construction of the metro ramp, considered technically the most significant part of the metro project in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is likely to begin in March this year. This metro ramp is proposed near Patra and Sindhi Colony and will be built to connect the underground and elevated metro corridors.

The metro train will emerge from the underground section and run on the elevated track. Its construction is considered the most crucial part of the entire metro project. However, there are still several obstacles in the path of its construction. The first is the Timber Market located near the Patra area, which is obstructing the ramp's construction. Therefore, it is necessary to remove it for the ramp to be built. Thus, the ramp will be constructed at this location only after its relocation. On the other hand, some houses and shops in Sindhi Colony are also coming under the proposed ramp's scope. This matter is currently entangled in a joint survey.

Ramp to be built from Patra first

While the survey work has been completed by the metro management, the district administration has not yet completed its survey. Metro officials state that a lottery for the shifting of the Timber Market is scheduled for Thursday. Following this, the shops in the Timber Market will begin to shift. In this scenario, the construction of the ramp will commence first from the Patra area.

Route to be Diverted

A work plan is also being prepared for traffic diversion. The metro management has been asked to prepare a plan for traffic management during construction. Partial traffic diversion will be implemented in the area during the metro ramp construction work to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Joint Survey Expected to be Completed by Next Week

The work of test piles for the metro ramp construction is underway. A joint survey will be conducted once the encroachments on both sides are cleared. It is expected that the joint survey will be completed next week. Subsequently, houses and shops obstructing the construction work will be acquired through land acquisition after providing compensation.

Underground Excavation Continues Near Railway Station

The commencement of metro ramp construction will also aid in completing the underground section work within the stipulated timeline. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and other necessary machinery have started arriving at the site. Excavation for the underground metro station near the railway station has already begun. The underground corridor will also be constructed using the Tunnel Boring Machine.

Published on:

29 Jan 2026 02:33 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal Metro: Work Begins on Most Challenging 'Ramp' for Underground Section
