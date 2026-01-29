Bhopal Metro: Work Begins on Most Challenging 'Ramp' for Underground Section

The metro train will emerge from the underground section and run on the elevated track. Its construction is considered the most crucial part of the entire metro project. However, there are still several obstacles in the path of its construction. The first is the Timber Market located near the Patra area, which is obstructing the ramp's construction. Therefore, it is necessary to remove it for the ramp to be built. Thus, the ramp will be constructed at this location only after its relocation. On the other hand, some houses and shops in Sindhi Colony are also coming under the proposed ramp's scope. This matter is currently entangled in a joint survey.