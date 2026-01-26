Cold Wave Grips MP Again: 15 Cities Under Cold Day Conditions, Rain Alert for These Districts on January 27-28

MP Weather Update: Cold winds originating from the ongoing snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have once again gripped most parts of Madhya Pradesh in severe cold. Cold-day-like conditions are being experienced in 15 cities of the state, including Bhopal and Indore. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of 'Mawtha' (winter rain) in the state over the next 24 hours, i.e., on January 27 and 28. Rain may occur in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.