Bhopal

Cold Wave Grips MP Again: 15 Cities Under Cold Day Conditions, Rain Alert for These Districts on January 27-28

MP Weather Update: Madhya Pradesh has once again been gripped by severe cold. Cold-day conditions prevail in 15 cities across the state, including the capital Bhopal and Indore. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of 'Mawtha' (winter rain) in the state on January 27 and 28.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 26, 2026

MP Weather Update

Weather update in MP (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Weather Update: Cold winds originating from the ongoing snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have once again gripped most parts of Madhya Pradesh in severe cold. Cold-day-like conditions are being experienced in 15 cities of the state, including Bhopal and Indore. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of 'Mawtha' (winter rain) in the state over the next 24 hours, i.e., on January 27 and 28. Rain may occur in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is active over the Himalayas, and a cyclonic circulation is also active, due to which the weather has changed once again. Temperatures dropped in many cities on Saturday-Sunday night. Rajgarh recorded the lowest temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday-Sunday night. Datia recorded 7.4 degrees, Guna 7.7 degrees, Sheopur-Pachmarhi 8.4 degrees, Naugaon 9 degrees, and Rewa-Ratlam recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Levels Across Regions

Many cities in the state experienced severe cold during the day on Sunday. Guna recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 19.1 degrees Celsius. Naugaon recorded 20 degrees, Datia 20.1 degrees, Sheopur 20.6 degrees, Tikamgarh 20.7 degrees, Shivpuri-Ratlam 21 degrees, Khajuraho 21.2 degrees, Dhar 21.4 degrees, Rewa 21.6 degrees, and Damoh recorded 21.8 degrees. Fog was also observed in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, Raisen, Rajgarh, Rewa, Mandla, Malajkhand, Naugaon, Guna, Khajuraho, Umaria, and Damoh.

Rain Alert Issued

Rain is expected on January 27, Tuesday, in Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Vidisha, Sagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Shajapur, Ashoknagar, Agar Malwa, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Guna, Neemuch, and Mandsaur. On January 28, Wednesday, rain is likely in Jabalpur, Vidisha, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Sagar, Raisen, Mauganj, Maihar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Rewa, Panna, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Umaria, and Katni.

26 Jan 2026 09:36 am

