2 January 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

Rajasthan's RGHS Scheme Expands: Over 1700 Hospitals Listed, Cashless Treatment Available Outside the State

The scope of the RGHS scheme has been expanded in Rajasthan. Now, more than 1700 hospitals have been listed in the state. Under this, beneficiaries will also get the facility of cashless treatment outside Rajasthan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

RGHS Expanded in Rajasthan

RGHS: Jaipur: The scope of the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), an ambitious health initiative by the Rajasthan government, is continuously expanding. Under this scheme, more than 1,720 hospitals have now been empanelled across the state, providing cashless treatment facilities to lakhs of beneficiaries.

According to the Health Department, 40 hospitals located outside Rajasthan have also been included in the RGHS network as part of this expansion. This will provide significant relief to beneficiaries who have to travel outside the state for serious or specialised treatment.

Who will benefit from RGHS

Ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, All India Service officers, serving and retired state government employees, and personnel working in state autonomous bodies can avail the benefits of the RGHS scheme. The Health Department stated that under the scheme, all beneficiaries can avail cashless treatment facilities at empanelled hospitals at the package rates of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). This facility is being provided under medical rules determined according to the category of beneficiaries.

Lakhs of people registered

Currently, approximately 37.6 lakh registered family members are covered under the RGHS scheme. Comprehensive health services are being provided under the scheme, including In-Patient Department (IPD), day-care procedures, Out-Patient Department (OPD) consultations, various types of investigations, and essential medicines. The government's aim is to provide better, accessible, and quality healthcare services to employees and their families without any financial burden.

Monitoring system also in place

The Health Department has clarified that along with the expansion of facilities, a strict monitoring system has also been implemented to prevent misuse of the scheme. Since April 2025, a total of 159 private hospitals that violated the rules have been suspended from RGHS and their IDs blocked.

Furthermore, five hospitals have been completely removed from the scheme. After investigation and hearings, a total penalty of ₹26.1 crore was imposed on these hospitals, of which ₹25 crore has been recovered. Currently, 65 private hospitals are suspended, and action against them is ongoing.

Published on:

02 Jan 2026 03:41 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan's RGHS Scheme Expands: Over 1700 Hospitals Listed, Cashless Treatment Available Outside the State

Jaipur

Rajasthan

