New Year brings inflation shock: Commercial gas cylinders up by Rs 111, increasing burden on hotels and restaurants

LPG Price Hike: Inflation has dealt a blow to businesses on the first morning of the new year. Public sector oil marketing companies have increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹111.
These new rates have been effective across the country since January 1, 2026. This decision is expected to directly impact hotels, restaurants, dhabas, catering services, and small food businesses.
In the capital city of Jaipur, where a 19 kg commercial cylinder was previously available for approximately ₹1608, businesses will now have to pay around ₹1719. Interestingly, a month prior in December, a marginal relief was provided in these prices, but the significant increase with the new year has nullified that relief.
Commercial gas cylinders are primarily for business use. Hotels, restaurants, canteens, banquet halls, and street food vendors rely on these cylinders. There is no subsidy on these, so the entire burden of price increases falls directly on the businesses. Experts believe that the increase in gas prices will raise the cost of food preparation, which could subsequently affect the prices of food and beverages.
The Jaipur Hotel Association and restaurant owners state that increased expenses during the tourism season will reduce profits. Several restaurant owners have indicated that if the situation persists, they may have to increase menu prices. Small dhabas and street food vendors are under the most pressure, with their monthly expenses set to rise by thousands of rupees.
However, there is relief for domestic consumers as the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders have not been changed. Domestic gas is still available in the range of ₹850 to ₹960, as before. This means ordinary families have been spared this inflationary shock at the start of the new year.
