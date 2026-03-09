Mumbai Water Supply Disruption from March 10; BMC Lists Affected Areas

24-hour water supply disruption in Mumbai’s Goregaon from March 10 (Photo: IANS/File)
Mumbai: Water supply will be suspended for 24 hours in several areas of the Goregaon East locality due to repair work on a water pipeline. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that jointing work will be carried out on a 750 mm diameter main water pipeline near the flyover on Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) Road.
According to the BMC, this work will commence on Tuesday, March 10, at 9 AM and will continue until Wednesday, March 11, at 9 AM. During this 24-hour period, the water supply will be completely shut off in several areas of 'P East' and 'P South' wards, while some parts will experience supply at low pressure.
The BMC administration has appealed to citizens to use water very carefully and in limited quantities during the repair work.
The administration has also stated that the water may appear murky for a few days after the pipeline work. Therefore, citizens have been advised to filter and boil the water before drinking.
P East Ward: Shivshahi Project (regular timing 11:45 PM to 5:45 AM), Shri Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Research Institute Campus (regular timing 3:30 AM to 9 AM).
P South Ward: Satellite Tower, Santosh Nagar, Mali Nagar, Hubale Pada, Umarseth Pada, Nagarmode Pada, Sunil Maidan, and areas adjacent to Film City Road (regular timing 12 AM to 3 AM).
During the repair work, water supply will be available in the Mohan Gokhale Marg, Krishna Vatika Marg, Sai Marg, and Arya Bhaskar Marg areas, but the pressure will be significantly reduced.
The BMC administration has appealed to citizens to store water in advance for this period and use it judiciously. Additionally, it is anticipated that the water may be turbid for a few days following the repair work. As a precautionary measure, citizens are advised to filter and boil the water before consumption.
