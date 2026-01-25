25 January 2026,

Sunday

Mumbai

Teacher from NM College murdered at Mumbai’s Malad station after an argument on a local train

A minor argument on a Mumbai local train took a horrific turn. Junior college teacher Alok Kumar Singh (33) was stabbed to death at Malad station.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jan 25, 2026

NM college Alok Kumar Singh murder

Daylight murder at Malad station in Mumbai (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai's lifeline, the local train, has once again witnessed a bloody conflict. On Saturday evening, a 33-year-old junior college teacher was brutally stabbed to death by a co-passenger on Platform No. 1 of Malad railway station. The incident caused chaos at the station, while the accused managed to escape by taking advantage of the crowd. However, the accused was arrested within 24 hours. The accused has been identified as Omkar Shinde. The Government Railway Police (GRP) stated that further investigation into the matter is underway.

What is the whole incident?

The deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar Singh, a resident of Malad. Alok taught mathematics at the renowned Narssee Monjee (NM) College in Vile Parle.

According to the police, Alok was travelling in the general compartment of the Churchgate-Borivali slow local around 5:30 PM on Saturday. As the train was about to reach Malad station at 5:40 PM, Alok had a minor argument with another co-passenger over standing or alighting near the gate. This argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

As soon as the train stopped at Platform No. 1 and Alok got down, the accused also followed him. Enraged, the accused took out a knife he had hidden and stabbed Alok in the stomach.

Alok collapsed there, drenched in blood. Another teacher colleague travelling with him and GRP personnel immediately took him to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, but doctors declared him dead due to excessive blood loss.

Informing about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sunita Salunke Thackeray said that the police are meticulously examining the footage from all CCTV cameras at Malad station and its surroundings to identify the attacker.

Meanwhile, an FIR for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against an unknown attacker at Borivali GRP police station. The investigation team is also recording the statements of the deceased Alok Singh's teacher colleague who was present with him and other eyewitnesses.

Mourning in college

Alok Kumar Singh had joined NM College only in March 2024. He lived with his wife in Malad East. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of passengers on the Mumbai local.

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Teacher from NM College murdered at Mumbai's Malad station after an argument on a local train

