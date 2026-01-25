Teacher from NM College murdered at Mumbai’s Malad station after an argument on a local train

Mumbai's lifeline, the local train, has once again witnessed a bloody conflict. On Saturday evening, a 33-year-old junior college teacher was brutally stabbed to death by a co-passenger on Platform No. 1 of Malad railway station. The incident caused chaos at the station, while the accused managed to escape by taking advantage of the crowd. However, the accused was arrested within 24 hours. The accused has been identified as Omkar Shinde. The Government Railway Police (GRP) stated that further investigation into the matter is underway.