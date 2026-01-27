Maharashtra Weather Alert: Cold Snap Followed by Rain Warning, Know Your District's Status

The weather is taking a turn in various parts of Maharashtra, clearly indicating that winter is in its final phase. The weather in the districts of West Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur, will remain mainly dry, although the temperature will rise in the afternoon, making it feel warmer. The maximum temperature here is expected to reach up to 33 degrees Celsius. In contrast, light fog and sporadic rain may be observed in the morning in the coastal areas of Konkan and Mumbai, where the minimum temperature will remain around 20 degrees Celsius. Districts like Nagpur, Amravati, and Akola in Vidarbha will have partly cloudy skies, with light drizzles possible in select locations, leading to a feeling of humid heat.