27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Mumbai

Maharashtra Weather Alert: Cold Snap Followed by Rain Warning, Know Your District's Status

Maharashtra Weather Alert: According to meteorologists, a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal has activated moist winds. This is directly impacting Maharashtra's weather.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

Rain likely in Maharashtra (Photo: IANS/File)

Rain likely in Maharashtra (Photo: IANS/File)

Maharashtra's weather is changing rapidly once again. After facing bone-chilling cold for the past few weeks, a 'Yellow Alert' has now been issued for Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, moist winds have become active, leading to unseasonal rain in many parts of the state. Sudden drizzle in Mumbai and its surrounding areas like Thane and Raigad, this morning surprised everyone.

Yellow Alert in 6 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rain in a total of 6 districts in Marathwada and North Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain is highly likely in these areas on January 27 and 28. According to the IMD, clouds will persist in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, and Latur in Marathwada, with thunderstorms possible in some places. Meanwhile, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar in North Maharashtra are expected to have cloudy skies throughout the day with light rain.

Clouds Drizzle in Mumbai and Konkan Early Morning

The weather in the Konkan and Mumbai regions is also showing a change. Light fog and scattered drizzles were observed in the morning in areas like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, along with Mumbai and Thane. The sky over Mumbai will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Moderate to strong winds may blow in the coastal areas, and light rain is possible in some places. The maximum temperature in Mumbai is estimated to be between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. Moderate to strong winds have been predicted for the coastal areas.

Why is the Weather Changing?

The weather is taking a turn in various parts of Maharashtra, clearly indicating that winter is in its final phase. The weather in the districts of West Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur, will remain mainly dry, although the temperature will rise in the afternoon, making it feel warmer. The maximum temperature here is expected to reach up to 33 degrees Celsius. In contrast, light fog and sporadic rain may be observed in the morning in the coastal areas of Konkan and Mumbai, where the minimum temperature will remain around 20 degrees Celsius. Districts like Nagpur, Amravati, and Akola in Vidarbha will have partly cloudy skies, with light drizzles possible in select locations, leading to a feeling of humid heat.

According to meteorologists, the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal has increased moisture in the air. This has led to an increase in minimum temperatures, reducing the pleasant chill but increasing humidity and cloud cover. Similar foggy and humid conditions are expected to persist in the state for the next 24 hours.

27 Jan 2026 01:26 pm

27 Jan 2026 01:25 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra Weather Alert: Cold Snap Followed by Rain Warning, Know Your District's Status

Mumbai

Maharashtra

