28 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash in Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 28, 2026

Ajit Pawar Death Plane Crash Baramati

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash (Photo: IANS)

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning.

The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew members.

Further details about the crash are awaited.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

In 1982, Ajit Pawar began his political career after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory.

In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency.

He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. In November 2019, he engineered a split in the NCP and joined a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and became the Deputy Chief Minister. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the party name and symbol to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.

(ANI)

Share the news:

Updated on:

28 Jan 2026 10:47 am

Published on:

28 Jan 2026 10:13 am

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash in Baramati

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Maharashtra Weather Alert: Cold Snap Followed by Rain Warning, Know Your District's Status

Rain likely in Maharashtra (Photo: IANS/File)
Mumbai

Teacher from NM College murdered at Mumbai’s Malad station after an argument on a local train

NM college Alok Kumar Singh murder
Mumbai

'Border 2' Storm Leaves 'Dhurandhar' Flat on Day 1, Sunny Deol's Film Makes Grand Opening

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Bollywood

Border 2 morning shows cancelled at several locations, fans vent anger online

Sunny Deol film Border 2 faces last minute content delivery issues first show cancelled fans angr
Bollywood

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Faces Overseas Release Setback, Know The Reason?

Border 2 Poster
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.