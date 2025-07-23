23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Sawan 2025: Mahadev Devotees Embrace Trending Song

A song is trending on social media this Sawan. Devotees of 'Mahadev' are greatly enjoying this song.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Khesari Lal Yadav Sawan Song Release
Khesari Lal Yadav's Song (Courtesy: Bhojpuri West)

Sawan Song 2025: The month of Sawan brings with it an atmosphere of devotion to Shiva across India. Temples overflow with devotees, Shiva's devotional songs fill the air, and Kanwariyas (pilgrims carrying holy water) embark on their journeys.

Adding to this atmosphere of devotion, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Mahadev Tera Naam' is receiving immense love on YouTube. Beautifully showcasing the glory of Sawan and the devotion to Bholenath (Lord Shiva), the song has secured a place on YouTube's trending list.

The song features Khesari Lal Yadav alongside Shivani Yadav, both seen praising Lord Shiva. The song is a collaborative effort, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priti Ray.

The Song is a Hit with Listeners

The song has garnered millions of views on YouTube, with the view count rapidly increasing. It's receiving significant appreciation on social media, with users leaving numerous comments.

Many users commented that the month of Sawan feels incomplete without this song by Khesari Lal Yadav. One user wrote, "In Sawan, 'Mahadev Tera Naam' plays in every temple."

Another user wrote, "Khesari's songs are the highlight of Sawan." Other users commented, "Khesari's songs bring people closer to God."

'Mahadev Tera Naam' was released in 2024 on the Best Bhojpuri YouTube channel.
Furthermore, another song by Khesari Lal Yadav, titled “Savane Mein Jatani Devghar”, has recently been released.

Bhojpuri Songs Frequently Trending During Sawan

The month of Sawan witnesses the release of numerous Bhojpuri songs. These songs are infused with themes of Shiva devotion, Kanwar Yatra (pilgrimage), and romantic sentiments, consistently trending on YouTube and social media each year.

Khesari Lal Yadav's "Jaibe Kanwar Le," Pawan Singh's "Bhole Baba Ke Bhakti Mein Jhumata," Ankush Raja's "Kanwariya Love You Bole," and Ritesh Pandey's "Bhole Baba Ke Diwana" regularly trend on Facebook Reels and Shorts during Sawan.

Furthermore, popular Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's "Piya Ke Pag Mein Kanwar Ba" also enjoys immense popularity on social media.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bhojpuri

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 11:22 am

English News / Entertainment / Sawan 2025: Mahadev Devotees Embrace Trending Song
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.