Sawan 2025: Mahadev Devotees Embrace Trending Song

Sawan Song 2025: The month of Sawan brings with it an atmosphere of devotion to Shiva across India. Temples overflow with devotees, Shiva's devotional songs fill the air, and Kanwariyas (pilgrims carrying holy water) embark on their journeys.
Adding to this atmosphere of devotion, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Mahadev Tera Naam' is receiving immense love on YouTube. Beautifully showcasing the glory of Sawan and the devotion to Bholenath (Lord Shiva), the song has secured a place on YouTube's trending list.
The song features Khesari Lal Yadav alongside Shivani Yadav, both seen praising Lord Shiva. The song is a collaborative effort, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priti Ray.
The song has garnered millions of views on YouTube, with the view count rapidly increasing. It's receiving significant appreciation on social media, with users leaving numerous comments.
Many users commented that the month of Sawan feels incomplete without this song by Khesari Lal Yadav. One user wrote, "In Sawan, 'Mahadev Tera Naam' plays in every temple."
Another user wrote, "Khesari's songs are the highlight of Sawan." Other users commented, "Khesari's songs bring people closer to God."
'Mahadev Tera Naam' was released in 2024 on the Best Bhojpuri YouTube channel.
Furthermore, another song by Khesari Lal Yadav, titled “Savane Mein Jatani Devghar”, has recently been released.
The month of Sawan witnesses the release of numerous Bhojpuri songs. These songs are infused with themes of Shiva devotion, Kanwar Yatra (pilgrimage), and romantic sentiments, consistently trending on YouTube and social media each year.
Khesari Lal Yadav's "Jaibe Kanwar Le," Pawan Singh's "Bhole Baba Ke Bhakti Mein Jhumata," Ankush Raja's "Kanwariya Love You Bole," and Ritesh Pandey's "Bhole Baba Ke Diwana" regularly trend on Facebook Reels and Shorts during Sawan.
Furthermore, popular Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's "Piya Ke Pag Mein Kanwar Ba" also enjoys immense popularity on social media.