27 December 2025,

Saturday

Bollywood

2025: The OTT Game Changer Where Some Series Failed, But These Franchises Made History

In 2025, OTT platforms proved to be a major game-changer in the world of entertainment. While some series failed to meet audience expectations and flopped.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Year ender 2025 From Best Ott Web Series

Year ender 2025 From Best Ott Web Series (Source: X)

Year Ender 2025 From Best OTT Web Series: In today's era of increasing social media, OTT platforms have brought many changes to the world of entertainment in India. It began with creative sites like YouTube, where short micro-dramas captured the attention of fans. As major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others arrived, the popularity of Indian web series soared. However, there have also been frequent complaints about a decline in quality in seasons 2, 3, and 4.

While Some Series Failed, These Franchises Made History

It is worth noting that Sacred Games Season 2 is one of those that failed to live up to the praise of its first season and disappointed viewers. On the other hand, shows like Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime, Gullak, and The Family Man have consistently maintained their standards, keeping them in demand among audiences. Furthermore, the year 2025 has brought a new turn in the world of Indian OTT. Many popular franchises made their comeback this year, and almost all of them met audience expectations and established their identity.

For instance, hit shows like Patal Lok, Delhi Crime, Maharani, The Family Man, Criminal Justice, Special Ops, and Aashram returned with new seasons. Additionally, slice-of-life shows based on rural life, such as Panchayat, also reached audiences. The interesting part is that these franchises remained true to their respective styles. For example, Special Ops took about 7 years to return, but its new season was still well-received by viewers. Panchayat, on the other hand, returned just 13 months after its previous season and maintained its rustic charm, winning the hearts of the audience.

Viewers Got to See Better Content

Patal Lok took the Indian OTT franchise model to new heights this year, with a franchise performing better than its first season for the first time. Its simple and organic storyline surpassed even the third seasons of The Family Man and Delhi Crime, maintaining audience trust, even if they were slightly below their previous seasons. The popular show Aashram also managed to keep viewers engaged in 2025 with its freshness and spicy storyline. Moreover, the upcoming year 2026 also looks promising for Indian OTT. The return of Panchayat is confirmed, and new franchises like Black Warrant and Heeramandi are set to join this year. Thus, the year 2025 has proven that a new life can be breathed into the Indian OTT franchise model, allowing viewers to experience better content, and the coming times are expected to continue this trend, where both story and quality will be respected.

Entertainment

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 05:55 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 2025: The OTT Game Changer Where Some Series Failed, But These Franchises Made History

