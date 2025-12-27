2025: The OTT Game Changer Where Some Series Failed, But These Franchises Made History

Patal Lok took the Indian OTT franchise model to new heights this year, with a franchise performing better than its first season for the first time. Its simple and organic storyline surpassed even the third seasons of The Family Man and Delhi Crime, maintaining audience trust, even if they were slightly below their previous seasons. The popular show Aashram also managed to keep viewers engaged in 2025 with its freshness and spicy storyline. Moreover, the upcoming year 2026 also looks promising for Indian OTT. The return of Panchayat is confirmed, and new franchises like Black Warrant and Heeramandi are set to join this year. Thus, the year 2025 has proven that a new life can be breathed into the Indian OTT franchise model, allowing viewers to experience better content, and the coming times are expected to continue this trend, where both story and quality will be respected.