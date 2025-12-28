28 December 2025,

Bollywood

Fans Get Out of Control During OTT Release Promotion of Harshvardhan Rane's Film, Leading to Disruption

Fans went out of control with Harshvardhan Rane during the OTT release promotion of his film in Mumbai. This incident once again raised questions about celebrity security and fan behaviour.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

खींची शर्ट और हुए बेकाबू, रूको रूको...OTT रिलीज प्रमोशन में हर्षवर्धन राणे के साथ हुई बदतमीजी

Harshvardhan Rane (Image: X)

The film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been one of the biggest hits of the year. Both Harshvardhan and Sonam promoted the film with full dedication. During its theatrical release, the two actors toured different cities to promote the film. Now, the movie has started streaming on ZEE5 from Friday, December 26.

Crowd Gets Out of Control During OTT Release Promotion

To promote the film's OTT release, Harshvardhan Rane reached Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai, where the situation suddenly became uncontrollable. In a video shared by digital content creator Viral Bhayani, it can be clearly seen that on Saturday, as soon as Harshvardhan stepped out of his car and moved towards his fans, the crowd present there surrounded him.

During this, some fans started pulling his shirt and, getting out of control, started shouting, "Stop, stop sir." This can be clearly seen in the video, and comments have started pouring in. One user commented, "Are you going to eat him up, all of you? What?" while another said, "Now Bollywood has changed. Actors are going to meet themselves." Fortunately, the crowd did not become aggressive, and the actor handled the situation well, emerging safely.

Such Incidents Have Happened with Harshvardhan Before

This is not the first time something like this has happened with Harshvardhan Rane. Earlier, in October, during the promotion of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', overly enthusiastic fans in Jaipur and Lucknow had pulled him into the crowd. However, the actor maintained his composure and handled the entire situation with great dignity.

It is worth noting that in recent times, several such incidents have come to light where fans' excitement has turned into misbehaviour and pushing. A video of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu went viral on social media, in which she was seen trying to navigate through a large crowd at a public event in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as the crowd kept closing in around her.

Strong Line-up of Films

On the work front, the year 2025 has been very strong for Harshvardhan Rane. This year, the re-release of his film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' performed well at the box office. Following that, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' proved to be a superhit. The actor now has a strong line-up of interesting films such as 'Sila', 'Kuna Faya Kun', and 'Force 3'.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans Get Out of Control During OTT Release Promotion of Harshvardhan Rane's Film, Leading to Disruption

