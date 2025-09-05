Khesari Lal Yadav Responds to Death Hoax That Gripped Bhojpuri Industry

Khesari Lal Yadav Death Fake News: Fake news about the death of Bhojpuri film industry's famous actor Khesari Lal Yadav created a sensation on social media approximately 24 hours ago. Suddenly, a post went viral claiming that Khesari Lal Yadav was no more; that he had passed away. This news spread like wildfire, and fans began posting tributes. However, as soon as the news reached Khesari Lal Yadav, he immediately refuted the rumour via his social media accounts.
Khesari Lal Yadav loves his fans as much as they love him. Upon seeing the fake death news, the actor immediately posted for his fans. He wrote, “I am still alive, don't say I'm dead, brothers.” He further explained that it was someone's mischief and urged people not to pay attention to such news. Khesari also stated that strict action should be taken against those who spread such false news and disturb people.
After the news went viral, Khesari's fans expressed their anger on social media. One fan wrote, “Have you gone mad? You post anything.” Another fan said, “Khesari Bhaiya, strict action should be taken against these people. We oppose such people.” Many fans advised Khesari to focus on his work, assuring him that they would handle these people.
Spreading such false news on social media is not uncommon. Celebrities often fall victim to such rumours, but when such news concerns a big star, it is very upsetting for their fans. Khesari Lal Yadav's fans were quite distressed by this news.
Regarding Khesari Lal Yadav's work front, his new song 'Gail Jabse Mil Ke' was recently released. Swati Pandey features alongside him in the song. Khesari himself sang the song, and it is receiving a very good response from fans.