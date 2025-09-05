Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhojpuri

Khesari Lal Yadav Responds to Death Hoax That Gripped Bhojpuri Industry

The Bhojpuri film industry was plunged into mourning when news broke of the death of famous superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. This news devastated his fans, but the actor himself soon appeared and reacted to the rumours.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Khesari Lal Yadav Death Fake News
Khesari Lal Yadav Death Fake News (Image: X)

Khesari Lal Yadav Death Fake News: Fake news about the death of Bhojpuri film industry's famous actor Khesari Lal Yadav created a sensation on social media approximately 24 hours ago. Suddenly, a post went viral claiming that Khesari Lal Yadav was no more; that he had passed away. This news spread like wildfire, and fans began posting tributes. However, as soon as the news reached Khesari Lal Yadav, he immediately refuted the rumour via his social media accounts.

Khesari Posts About the Fake Death News

Khesari Lal Yadav loves his fans as much as they love him. Upon seeing the fake death news, the actor immediately posted for his fans. He wrote, “I am still alive, don't say I'm dead, brothers.” He further explained that it was someone's mischief and urged people not to pay attention to such news. Khesari also stated that strict action should be taken against those who spread such false news and disturb people.

Fans Advise Khesari Lal Yadav

After the news went viral, Khesari's fans expressed their anger on social media. One fan wrote, “Have you gone mad? You post anything.” Another fan said, “Khesari Bhaiya, strict action should be taken against these people. We oppose such people.” Many fans advised Khesari to focus on his work, assuring him that they would handle these people.

Fans Upset by the False News

Spreading such false news on social media is not uncommon. Celebrities often fall victim to such rumours, but when such news concerns a big star, it is very upsetting for their fans. Khesari Lal Yadav's fans were quite distressed by this news.

Yadav's New Song Trending

Regarding Khesari Lal Yadav's work front, his new song 'Gail Jabse Mil Ke' was recently released. Swati Pandey features alongside him in the song. Khesari himself sang the song, and it is receiving a very good response from fans.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bhojpuri

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 10:59 am

English News / Entertainment / Bhojpuri / Khesari Lal Yadav Responds to Death Hoax That Gripped Bhojpuri Industry
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.