Khesari Lal Yadav Responds to Death Hoax That Gripped Bhojpuri Industry

Khesari Lal Yadav loves his fans as much as they love him. Upon seeing the fake death news, the actor immediately posted for his fans. He wrote, “I am still alive, don't say I'm dead, brothers.” He further explained that it was someone's mischief and urged people not to pay attention to such news. Khesari also stated that strict action should be taken against those who spread such false news and disturb people.