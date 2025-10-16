Bhojpuri Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda to Contest Bihar Elections from Chhapra on RJD Ticket

Bihar Elections 2025 Update: Chhapra, in Bihar's Saran district, has always been a political battleground. This is precisely why RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has made a significant political move in ticket distribution. This time, the RJD has handed the ticket for the Chhapra seat to Chanda Yadav, the wife of Bhojpuri cinema's powerhouse superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Chanda, who has so far confined herself to her domestic world, is now ready to enter the electoral arena.

Chanda Yadav's Direct Contest

Chanda Yadav faces a direct contest with BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate Chhoti Kumari, who is also the District Council chief. The BJP has placed its trust in Chhoti Kumari. In such a scenario, it remains to be seen who will win the electoral battle in this keenly contested fight.

The elections are scheduled in two phases – November 6 and November 11, with the results to be declared on November 14, 2025.

Khesari Does Not Want to Contest Himself

News emerged recently that Khesari Lal Yadav was trying to convince his wife, Chanda Yadav, to contest the Bihar elections. Now, his wife has agreed. Khesari had stated that he has no inclination to enter politics and is happy where he is. However, he wishes to field his wife. He further added that he would campaign for brother Tejashwi Yadav throughout the election. His statement has intensified discussions in political circles. Let us now tell you about Chanda Yadav.

Chanda Yadav's Simple Life

Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav rules people's hearts with his acting and singing, but the real heroine of his life is his wife, Chanda Yadav.



Khesari married Chanda Yadav in 2006. They have two children – a son and a daughter.

Khesari has often said that Chanda was his biggest support during his struggling days. She not only stood by him through every difficulty but also always inspired him. A glance at Chanda Yadav's social media profile clearly shows that despite being a star's wife, she leads a very simple life.

Eyes Will Also Be on These Stars

This time, eyes are on several celebrities in the Bihar Assembly elections. Besides Khesari's wife, there is also talk about Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh. There is still uncertainty about whether she will contest from the Karakat seat in Bihar. However, she recently asked the public on her social media account, 'Should I contest the Bihar elections?'



Additionally, Maithili Thakur is also being widely discussed on social media. The BJP has fielded her from the Alinagar seat. However, local BJP leaders are reportedly unhappy.