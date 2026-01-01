Ikkis X Review: Dharmendra’s Final Film Leaves Fans Emotional

Ikkis X Review (Source: X@Ikkis )
The much-awaited film 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been generating buzz even before its release. This biographical war drama is not only garnering attention for its tale of bravery but also because it marks the final film of veteran actor Dharmendra. Following a special screening of the film at a recent Mumbai event, several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to express their emotions about the movie.
Director Anil Sharma, who previously worked with Dharmendra on the film 'Apne', appeared quite emotional after the screening. He wrote on X that seeing Dharam ji on screen was a deeply emotional experience. According to Anil Sharma, the depth and grace Dharmendra displayed in his final film will always be remembered. He also praised the film's lead actor, Agastya Nanda, calling him a shining star of the future.
Famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also moved to tears after watching the film. He described it as a 'film made from the heart'. Mukesh stated that Jaideep Ahlawat's performance was astonishing, something he hadn't expected. Bidding farewell to Dharmendra, he remarked that Hindi cinema would always miss him.
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a lengthy note on Instagram, calling the film 'a beautiful farewell gift'. Fatima wrote, "Ikkis takes us to an era where love and unity were the greatest languages." She particularly praised Vivaan Shah's energetic performance and Jaideep Ahlawat's quiet yet powerful acting. Actress Ameesha Patel also attended the screening and expressed her gratitude to the makers.
The film 'Ikkis' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. Sriram Raghavan has presented it not just as a war saga but as a human story. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film, while veteran actors like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat lend strength to it.
From the discussions in Bollywood corridors, it is clear that 'Ikkis' is not just a film but an emotional tribute to a great legend like Dharmendra, which will surely move the fans in theatres.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending