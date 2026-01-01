1 January 2026,

Thursday

'Ikkis' Screening: Celebs React Emotionally, Dharmendra Hailed as Legend, Agastya Nanda Praised for Performance

Emotional reviews from celebrities have emerged from the special screening of the film 'Twenty-One', in which Dharmendra has been called a legend and Agastya Nanda's acting has been praised.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Ikkis Movie

Ikkis (Image: IMDb)

Ikkis Screening Celebs Review: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's film ‘Ikkis’, set to release on January 1, 2026, is receiving very positive early reviews. This film is also special because it is the last film of the late legendary actor Dharmendra. For this reason, the occasion is very emotional for the Deol family. Before the film's release, the Deol family organised a screening in Mumbai for the film's cast, their close friends, and special guests.

Special Screening Held in Mumbai, Stars Get Emotional

At the special screening held recently in Mumbai, the film's cast including Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, the Deol family, as well as Rekha, Jeetendra, Salman Khan, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ameesha Patel, Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, Mukesh Chhabra, Anil Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Mika Singh, and others were present. During the screening, Salman Khan became emotional seeing Dharmendra's poster, while Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also appeared very moved.

Read Celebrity Reviews Here:

Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma, a close associate of the Deol family and director of many films with them, said in a conversation with ' Patrika', "It was very good. Seeing Dharam ji on the big screen for the last time brought both happiness and tears to my eyes. Everyone has done a great job."

Amitabh Bachchan's Post

Amitabh Bachchan praised Agastya Nanda, who plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film ‘Ikkis’, on X. Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. He described Agastya's acting as honest and balanced. He wrote that it is difficult to take your eyes off Agastya whenever he appears on screen.
At the end of the post, Big B wrote: "The film is absolutely perfect in its presentation, its writing, and its direction. And when it ends, the eyes fill with tears of joy and pride… one cannot speak… in the silence… that silence which is mine… my understanding… no one else's… Love."

Mukesh Chhabra's Review

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra reviewed the film in detail. He wrote that seeing Dharam Ji on the big screen for the last time was a very emotional experience and it was hard to believe it was his last film.
He wrote, "You will be missed, sir."

Mukesh Chhabra welcomed Agastya Nanda (who is making his theatrical debut) and Simar Bhatia to the film industry.
He also praised Vivvan Shah and Sikandar Kher and called Jaideep Ahlawat the biggest surprise package of the film. He described Sriram Raghavan as a master filmmaker and said that he made the film with great honesty.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Reaction

Fatima Sana Shaikh praised the film, writing, "Don't miss this film at all! ‘Ikkis’ is truly a very special and precious film." She further wrote that it feels like Dharam Ji has given us a beautiful gift as he bids farewell. "Truly, he was a true legend."

Ameesha Patel's Review

Actress Ameesha Patel shared her joy after the screening. She described this special screening as a tribute to Dharmendra Ji. Ameesha called the film very lovely and heartwarming and wished the entire team good luck.

‘Ikkis’ is a War Biopic

‘Ikkis’ is a war biopic, based on the life of Indian Army officer Arun Khetarpal.
Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivvan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in important roles in the film. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, while it is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. ‘Ikkis’ will be released in cinemas on January 1, 2026.

