'Ikkis' Screening: Celebs React Emotionally, Dharmendra Hailed as Legend, Agastya Nanda Praised for Performance

Amitabh Bachchan praised Agastya Nanda, who plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film ‘Ikkis’, on X. Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. He described Agastya's acting as honest and balanced. He wrote that it is difficult to take your eyes off Agastya whenever he appears on screen.

At the end of the post, Big B wrote: "The film is absolutely perfect in its presentation, its writing, and its direction. And when it ends, the eyes fill with tears of joy and pride… one cannot speak… in the silence… that silence which is mine… my understanding… no one else's… Love."