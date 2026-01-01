1 January 2026,

Thursday

Bollywood

Get Ready for a Full Dose of Suspense and Thriller as Big-Budget Films Hit Theatres in 2026

In 2026, big-budget suspense and thriller films will give audiences goosebumps in theatres. These films will feature gripping storylines, high-tension experiences, and unique twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat every moment.

3 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

हो जाईए तैयार, सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर का मिलेगा फुल मजा, जब 2026 में थिएटर पर छाएंगी ये बिग बजट फिल्में

Image: X

The year 2026 has begun, and for lovers of Indian cinema, this year is no less than a grand celebration. This year, a long queue of films featuring big stars is lined up in the corridors of Bollywood. While films like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' and Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' have already generated buzz, the calendar for the first 4 months of the year is completely packed with blockbuster films. So, let's take a look at the big films that are ready to create a sensation in theatres this year.

Border 2
Release Date - January 23

The first big opening of 2026 is set to begin with 'Border 2'. Sunny Deol will once again be seen in his old style, but this time, he will be joined by a formidable young brigade including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Mardaani 3
Release Date - February 27

Actress Rani Mukerji is returning to the screen once again in her tough police officer avatar. 'Mardaani 3' is the next installment in this franchise, where Rani Mukerji (Shivani Shivaji Roy) will be seen solving a new and serious case.

Toxic
Release Date - March 19

The month of March is going to be very exciting for action enthusiasts, as the film 'Toxic', starring 'KGF' star Yash, is creating a buzz. Given Yash's global popularity, this film is eagerly awaited.

Dhurandhar 2
Release Date - February 19

On the other hand, the sequel to the film 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna, which grossed over a thousand crore at the box office in 2025, 'Dhurandhar 2', is also set to make headlines around this time. This film is ready to create a storm on screen once again around March.

Bhoot Bangla
Release Date - Likely April 2

The old pairing of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is set to reunite on screen once again. The month will begin with a bang of comedy and horror, with the duo of Akshay Kumar and famous director Priyadarshan returning after years with the film 'Bhoot Bangla'. The presence of Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi makes this film even more entertaining.

Not only this, but the year 2026 could prove to be a record-breaking year for Bollywood. It will be interesting to see which of these films captures the hearts of the audience and the box office numbers.

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 12:20 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Get Ready for a Full Dose of Suspense and Thriller as Big-Budget Films Hit Theatres in 2026

