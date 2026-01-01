Get Ready for a Full Dose of Suspense and Thriller as Big-Budget Films Hit Theatres in 2026

Image: X
The year 2026 has begun, and for lovers of Indian cinema, this year is no less than a grand celebration. This year, a long queue of films featuring big stars is lined up in the corridors of Bollywood. While films like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' and Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' have already generated buzz, the calendar for the first 4 months of the year is completely packed with blockbuster films. So, let's take a look at the big films that are ready to create a sensation in theatres this year.
The first big opening of 2026 is set to begin with 'Border 2'. Sunny Deol will once again be seen in his old style, but this time, he will be joined by a formidable young brigade including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Actress Rani Mukerji is returning to the screen once again in her tough police officer avatar. 'Mardaani 3' is the next installment in this franchise, where Rani Mukerji (Shivani Shivaji Roy) will be seen solving a new and serious case.
The month of March is going to be very exciting for action enthusiasts, as the film 'Toxic', starring 'KGF' star Yash, is creating a buzz. Given Yash's global popularity, this film is eagerly awaited.
On the other hand, the sequel to the film 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna, which grossed over a thousand crore at the box office in 2025, 'Dhurandhar 2', is also set to make headlines around this time. This film is ready to create a storm on screen once again around March.
The old pairing of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is set to reunite on screen once again. The month will begin with a bang of comedy and horror, with the duo of Akshay Kumar and famous director Priyadarshan returning after years with the film 'Bhoot Bangla'. The presence of Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi makes this film even more entertaining.
Not only this, but the year 2026 could prove to be a record-breaking year for Bollywood. It will be interesting to see which of these films captures the hearts of the audience and the box office numbers.
