Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

15-Year-Old Song Trends on Social Media with a Flood of Reels

Manoj Tiwari's 15-year-old song is receiving a renewed surge of popularity. Social media is flooded with reels featuring the song, propelling it back into the trending charts.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Jabse Chadhal Ba Jawani Song (Courtesy: YouTube)

Trending song on social media: Bhojpuri cinema superstar and politician Manoj Tiwari has returned to his old style. He has presented his 15-year-old superhit song 'Jabse Chadhal Ba Jawani' in a new avatar, which has created a sensation on YouTube upon its release.

Trending Song Taking Over Social Media

Manoj Tiwari not only lent his voice to the song but also acted alongside Paras and Garima, adding more life to it. The song was released on the T-Series Bhojpuri YouTube channel and immediately entered the trending list. Viewers are praising Manoj Tiwari's voice and the song's new style, and are constantly creating reels on it.

Direction and Choreography

The song is sung by Manoj Tiwari, while the direction and choreography are by Mudassar Khan. Released on August 26th, the song has already garnered 2,589,959 views in two days and is trending at number 19 on the music trending chart.

Fan Reaction to the Song

Fans are showering the song with love. One user wrote, 'Old players have arrived on the field.' Another user wrote, "A lion may grow old, but it never forgets how to hunt… Manoj Tiwari is the lion of Bhojpuri singing." Yet another user wrote, "The beat may be old, but the vibe is still killer."

Career Beginnings

Manoj Tiwari began his career in 2003 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. He also sang the song 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', which was a massive hit. He has also worked on television and appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 4'. With this new song, Manoj Tiwari has once again proved that he remains one of the most beloved stars of Bhojpuri cinema.

Share the news:

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 04:03 pm

English News / Entertainment / 15-Year-Old Song Trends on Social Media with a Flood of Reels
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.