15-Year-Old Song Trends on Social Media with a Flood of Reels

Trending song on social media: Bhojpuri cinema superstar and politician Manoj Tiwari has returned to his old style. He has presented his 15-year-old superhit song 'Jabse Chadhal Ba Jawani' in a new avatar, which has created a sensation on YouTube upon its release.
Manoj Tiwari not only lent his voice to the song but also acted alongside Paras and Garima, adding more life to it. The song was released on the T-Series Bhojpuri YouTube channel and immediately entered the trending list. Viewers are praising Manoj Tiwari's voice and the song's new style, and are constantly creating reels on it.
The song is sung by Manoj Tiwari, while the direction and choreography are by Mudassar Khan. Released on August 26th, the song has already garnered 2,589,959 views in two days and is trending at number 19 on the music trending chart.
Fans are showering the song with love. One user wrote, 'Old players have arrived on the field.' Another user wrote, "A lion may grow old, but it never forgets how to hunt… Manoj Tiwari is the lion of Bhojpuri singing." Yet another user wrote, "The beat may be old, but the vibe is still killer."
Manoj Tiwari began his career in 2003 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. He also sang the song 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', which was a massive hit. He has also worked on television and appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 4'. With this new song, Manoj Tiwari has once again proved that he remains one of the most beloved stars of Bhojpuri cinema.