15-Year-Old Song Trends on Social Media with a Flood of Reels

Manoj Tiwari began his career in 2003 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. He also sang the song 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', which was a massive hit. He has also worked on television and appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 4'. With this new song, Manoj Tiwari has once again proved that he remains one of the most beloved stars of Bhojpuri cinema.