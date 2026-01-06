Superstar Om Puri Death Anniversary: Remembering the Icon Who Ruled Bollywood as Both Hero and Villain

Om Puri (Image: Patrika)
Bollywood Actor: Famous Bollywood actors who made a distinct mark in the industry by playing both hero and villain roles. Today marks the 9th death anniversary of one such actor. He passed away on January 6, 2017. We are talking about superstar Om Puri. For a long time, there was suspense over whether his death was a mere accident or a deep conspiracy, as his body was found nude in the kitchen. His driver was the first to see him and called the police.
Om Puri's driver, Ram Pramod Mishra, was the first person to see the actor's body. Mishra stated that on the night before his death, January 5, he had dropped Om Puri off with producer Khalid Kidwai at Embassy around 8:30 PM. The next morning, around 6:30 AM, Khalid called saying Puri Sahib's wallet had been left in his car.
Mishra recounted that Sahib had asked him to wake him up at 7 AM. When I reached the flat and knocked on the door, there was no response from inside. Sahib had given a key to a neighbour, and with their help, I opened the house. The TV and AC were on inside, but as I went towards the kitchen, I was stunned. Sahib was lying there without clothes (nude) and had an injury on his head."
The police investigated his death from every angle and later ruled it as a natural death, which occurred after a heart attack. Meanwhile, Om Puri was someone who had predicted his own death. In an interview with the BBC, he had said, "You won't even know when I die. I'll just pass away in my sleep. You'll find out that Om Puri passed away at 7:22 AM tomorrow morning," and he laughed. After his death, this interview went viral.
