5 January 2026,

Monday

Bollywood

'Nayak 2' Confirmed: Shivaji Rao's Return After 25 Years

Anil Kapoor's 2001 cult classic film 'Nayak' is once again in discussion. The film's producer Deepak Mukut has confirmed an important piece of information.

Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Anil Kapoor in Nakay

Image: IMDb

Released in 2001, the film 'Nayak' became a cult classic after its release. Anil Kapoor played the lead role in this film, and it is considered one of the best films of his career. In the film, Anil Kapoor played the character of a journalist who coincidentally becomes the Chief Minister of the state for one day. Now, 25 years after the film's release, an important and confirmed piece of news related to it has emerged.

Sequel in the Making

There have been reports about a sequel to 'Nayak' for a long time, but now the film's producer Deepak Mukut has confirmed to the media that preparations are indeed underway for a sequel to this film. He stated that he and Anil Kapoor will be co-producing this sequel. He also mentioned that Anil Kapoor will also act in the film.

Status of the Sequel

According to Deepak Mukut, the film is currently in its initial stages. The film will go on floors only after the script is locked and all formalities are finalised. The project is currently in process and an official announcement will be made soon.

What was 'Nayak' About

The story of the film 'Nayak' revolves around an ordinary man who becomes the Chief Minister of the state for 24 hours. He makes such big and bold decisions in one day that the public, fed up with corruption, starts demanding that he be made the permanent Chief Minister. And thereafter begins the turmoil in his life.

Why 'Nayak' Was Special

The powerful dialogues and memorable scenes created in this film are still on people's lips. This film, filled with action, drama, and melodious music, featured important roles by actors like Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Shivaji Satam, and Neena Kulkarni. The film was directed by S. Shankar, dialogues were written by Anurag Kashyap, and music was composed by A. R. Rahman.

How Anil Kapoor Got 'Nayak'

Anil Kapoor obtained this film by asking for it himself. Actually, when S. Shankar decided to make 'Nayak', his first choice for the lead actor was Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, but both refused to do the film. When Anil Kapoor found out about this, he himself asked Shankar for the role. Anil Kapoor himself admitted this in a conversation with the media some time ago and said that he is happy that he got to do this film.

05 Jan 2026 02:59 pm

