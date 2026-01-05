'Nayak 2' Confirmed: Shivaji Rao's Return After 25 Years

Anil Kapoor obtained this film by asking for it himself. Actually, when S. Shankar decided to make 'Nayak', his first choice for the lead actor was Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, but both refused to do the film. When Anil Kapoor found out about this, he himself asked Shankar for the role. Anil Kapoor himself admitted this in a conversation with the media some time ago and said that he is happy that he got to do this film.